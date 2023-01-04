Dane Swan discovers what he thinks are ‘tampons for MEN’ – as angry fans slam ‘stupid’ ex-AFL star

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Footy star Dane Swan has been criticized for tweeting that ‘men can buy tampons’ after seeing a range of men’s incontinence products in a supermarket.

The AFL legend made the post on Wednesday evening, sharing a photo of the health products accompanied by the words: ‘It’s been a day folks because today is the day I heard men can buy tampons. I have now officially seen everything.’

Reaction to the tweet was swift and furious, with some commenters questioning whether Swan has any idea what a tampon really looks like, while others lashed out at him for creating a stigma around using the pads.

Swan’s tweet about male incontinence products provoked a quick and ferocious reaction on Twitter after he posted this Wednesday night

Commentators wrote that the ex-Collingwood AFL star either has no idea what a tampon actually looks like or made a shocking joke at the expense of incontinence pad users.

“Did you think you were an advocate for men’s health? It’s a battle to get men suffering from pelvic floor and prostate issues to not feel self-conscious about using these essential products without you posting this nonsense,” the widely followed NRL Physio account tweeted.

“It’s an amazing world we live in. Not only can guys buy tampons, guys who have prostate cancer or – in my old man’s case – advanced Parkinson’s and related dementia can buy and wear this kind of protective underwear,” replied Russell Bennett. .

Joann Harris wrote: ‘1: There have never been any restrictions on who could buy tampons. 2: These are not tampons.’

Her comments were echoed by Lesley Podesta, who added: ‘Men have always been able to buy tampons. These aren’t tampons.’

The widely followed NRL Physio Twitter account took a closer look at Swan for his ‘bullshit’ post

Many commentators lashed out at Swan for creating a stigma around the pads used by patients with cancer and other chronic diseases

“Learn what a tampon is, maybe take that first step out of immaturity,” AD Morgan wrote.

Annie Parker summed up the feelings of many when she replied, “Are you really that stupid?”

“Dane, my dude, I think you need some tampons (not these things) to stick up your nose to keep whatever brains you have left from falling out of your head,” Lavender Baj wrote.

One respondent spoke for many when she asked Swan (pictured playing for Collingwood in 2014): ‘Are you really that stupid?’

‘Come on Dane, be sensible, I’m 59 used them a lot, I have cancer and chemo stuffs your bowel movements. It’s the only way I can go out and enjoy life. Maybe a day at a cancer ward,’ added Raymond Borg.

The products that Swan photographed, TENA’s protectors and guards, are described by the company as ‘safety, protection and odor control’.

Pads are designed for people who suffer from bladder and bowel leakage for a variety of reasons, including pelvic floor problems and prostate problems in men.