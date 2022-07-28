Dane Scarlett joins Portsmouth on loan from Tottenham

Tottenham forward Dane Scarlett, 18, has been loaned to League One club Portsmouth.

Scarlett has an excellent record with England as a youth player and was part of Young Lions’ successful campaign at the U19 Euros. He scored 12 goals in 14 appearances for England U19s.

The young attacker also stood out at Tottenham, making 10 appearances in the past two seasons. There have been a few Premier League appearances, but Scarlett has mainly been used in the Europe and Europa Conference League.

Dale Scarlett stormed the stage with four goals in a game against Southampton U18s

Last February, he became the first 16-year-old to receive an assist in the Europa League since Kyllian Mbappe.

Fratton Park believers will also be pleased to see Scarlett’s first notable showing came when he scored four and provided three assists against Southampton U18s.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley said of the signing: “We are delighted to have Dane with us and we greatly appreciate Tottenham for the confidence that we will look after one of their young players.

Scarlett was a key part of the England U19 squad that won the European Championship this summer

“He spent all of last season with the first team, playing in some of their European matches, training every day with world-class players.

“He’s a boy who has the world at his feet and who comes here after a brilliant summer with England and plays a big part in that success.

“There is an intelligence beyond his years – both in and out of possession – with the timing of his runs and the movement that allows him to gain space behind defenders.”

An exciting young forward like Scarlett could be the final piece of the puzzle if Pompey is promoted to the championship.