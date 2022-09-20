Dane Jackson is surrounded by Buffalo Bills teammates after suffering sickening head injury

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An ambulance was called to the field after Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson’s head and neck bent back in a terrifying collision with a teammate.

Jackson was accidentally leveled by teammate Tremaine Edmunds in a sick collision just before halftime.

Edmunds tried to tackle Tennessee’s Treylon Burks before colliding with Jackson when his neck and head were morbidly bent backwards.

The Bills player was pushed in the head by Hassan Haskins as he tried to move Jackson out of the way of his teammate in Burks.

MORE ON THE WAY.