Dane Gagai facing ban for swearing at ref – after no Origin suspension for punching Matt Burton

Newcastle centre-back Dane Gagai has been sidelined for a long time after he swore at referee Peter Gough in Friday night’s 42-12 defeat to the Roosters.

The veteran was frustrated by the hour in the second half as Trent Robinson’s men rode to victory and jumped into the NRL’s top eight.

With Melbourne hooker Brandon Smith wiped out for three weeks by the NRL judiciary after calling referee Adam Gee a ‘cheating bastard’ in round 17 against Cronulla, Gagai can expect the same fate.

NSW Blues fans will also be delighted after Gagai somehow escaped suspension despite repeatedly hitting Matt Burton in the head during the Origin decision at Suncorp Stadium on July 13.

Gough was in no mood for Gagai’s verbal insult at McDonald Jones stadium, throwing the star away as his frustrations boiled.

“That’s the second time this set,” Gough was heard to say to Knights players as they questioned the decision on the pitch.

“He (Gagai) is spraying me, cursing me from over there. “I can’t tolerate that.”

Smith was referred directly to the judiciary for conflicting behavior after abusing Gee and given a three-game suspension.

Newcastle produced another tacky performance on home soil, with Knights legend Andrew Johns calling the effort ‘hopeless’.

“The Roosters were actually in third gear,” Johns said on Channel Nine.

“(James) Tedesco looked like it was the big boy playing against the little boy. He was out of this world.

“Without Kalyn Ponga (due to a failed HIA) on the pitch for Newcastle they lack punch, creativity and speed.

‘It was an ordinary performance. I could say worse things, but it was just, hopeless.’

Since Johns is a paid consultant for Adam O’Brien’s team, it speaks volumes.

“It’s been a tough, shitty season,” admitted a deflated O’Brien during his post-game press conference.