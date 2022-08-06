Dane Cook’s fiancee Kelsi Taylor flashes her engagement ring while heading into Craig’s in LA

Kelsi Taylor, Dane Cook’s fiancée, looked every inch the blushing bride-to-be as she excitedly flashed her engagement ring as she arrived at Craig’s in West Hollywood.

Rocking a strapless white mini dress and a pair of nude pumps, the 23-year-old actress was beaming from ear to ear before enjoying a romantic meal on Friday.

For the occasion, she wore her raven locks in an elegant updo with a few wispy bits left out, a delicate diamond and beige handbag.

Her husband, 50, cut a casual figure in a black long sleeve, charcoal gray trousers, a silver watch and black shoes.

The happy couple entered the celebrity hot spot together, walking side by side as they continued to celebrate their recent engagement.

The comic revealed the proposal to People and the couple also took to social media on Tuesday to share the news of their engagement.

Kelsi’s new ring was featured in full in the video Dane posted announcing the engagement. “She said yes!” he captioned the clip.

Dane has previously faced bitter backlash over the age difference romance after it was revealed he started dating Kelsi when she was just 18 years old.

In 2018, he joked about their 27-year age difference, quipped, “All you have to do is plan your death to be a little far apart.”

The actor told People: “I was so ready to ask her. It made me completely zen.

“The evening of the proposal was incredibly beautiful, the weather was perfect, the sunset was spectacular and I was just really happy.”

Dane has also reportedly dated Jessica Simpson, 42, and Nicole Scherzinger, 44.

He also called Kelsi his “best friend” and “the woman I shared some of the best times of my life with.”

And he said he was happy to “start the next chapter of our lives together.” I also thought about how absolutely gorgeous she looked.’

Cook said it was “the best feeling ever” to propose to his loved one.

Taylor also spoke to the site saying, “When he started reaching for his back pocket, my stomach turned. I couldn’t have been more perfect right now.

“All that went through my mind was, ‘Wait, is this really happening? Is he proposing?’

“I was also just very focused on what he was saying to me, as I was desperately trying to etch the words into my brain,” she added. “They were so beautiful, I really wanted to enjoy them.”

After she proposed to her, they sat together on the deck, laughed, held hands, and “saw that gigantic moon shining over the ocean.”

Cook began mapping out the proposal months ago.

He wanted to get down on one knee at York Beach in Maine, which has a “special place in our hearts,” he told People.

“When we started dating, we went there together on our first trip, so returning five years later made sense to us,” he said.

“It’s a place where I spent a lot of time growing up, so I have such fond memories of it. After my mother passed away, she asked me and my siblings to release her to her favorite place, the breathtaking location, on the tip of Cape Neddick Point, Nubble Lighthouse, where our vacation home is located. It felt like the right place.’

In June of this year, a TikTok user slammed Dane for dating Kelsi — as she was reportedly 18 when the romance began — and his video-sharing platform biography read, “Growing up against my will.”

TikTok user Natanial (@nathanielrosenberg) raged: “Has anyone else noticed that since he dated a teenager, Dane Cook tries to pretend he’s a teenager too? Look at that. “Growing up against my will.” What do you mean by “growing up”, you are 50 years old! Your girlfriend is the one who grows up against your will,’

His ex: He dated his Employee of the Month co-star Jessica Simpson

