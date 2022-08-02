Dane Cook is engaged to fitness instructor Kelsi Taylor, 23, after five years of dating

Comedian Dane Cook is a betrothed man.

The 50-year-old actor posed the question to his 23-year-old girlfriend Kelsi Taylor on July 13, five years after they started dating, during a trip to Maine. People confirmed on Tuesday.

Dane has previously faced bitter backlash over the age gap romance after it was revealed he started dating Kelsi when she was just 18 years old.

The actor told People: “I was so ready to ask her. I was totally zen about it.

“The evening of the proposal was incredibly beautiful, the weather was perfect, the sunset was spectacular and I was just really happy.”

Dane has also reportedly dated Jessica Simpson and Nicole Scherzinger.

He also called Kelsi his “best friend” and “the woman I shared some of the best times of my life with.”

And he said he was happy to “start the next chapter of our lives together.” I also thought about how absolutely gorgeous she looked.’

Cook said it was “the best feeling ever” to propose to his loved one.

Taylor also spoke to the site saying, “When he started reaching for his back pocket, my stomach turned. I couldn’t have been more perfect right now.

“All that went through my mind was, ‘Wait, is this really happening? Is he proposing?’

“I was also just very focused on what he was saying to me, as I was desperately trying to etch the words into my brain,” she added. “They were so beautiful, I really wanted to enjoy them.”

After she proposed to her, they sat together on the deck, laughed, held hands, and “watched that gigantic moon shimmer over the ocean.”

Cook began mapping out the proposal months ago.

He wanted to get down on one knee at York Beach in Maine, which has a “special place in our hearts,” he told People.

“When we started dating, we went there together on our first trip, so returning five years later made sense to us,” he said.

“It’s a place where I spent a lot of time growing up, so I have such fond memories of it. After my mother passed away, she asked me and my siblings to release her to her favorite place, the breathtaking location, on the tip of Cape Neddick Point, Nubble Lighthouse, where our vacation home is located. It felt like the right place.’

