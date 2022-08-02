Dane Cook, 50, steps out with new fiancee Kelsi Taylor, 23, two weeks after proposal

Dane Cook got out with his new fiancée Kelsi Taylor two weeks after asking the question in Maine.

The couple were spotted eating lunch at McDonald’s in Sherman Oaks on Sunday, two days before they announced their engagement.

However, Kelsi, 23, was not wearing her dazzling diamond engagement ring.

She wore a taupe tank top, gray shorts and a sweatshirt tied over her shoulders.

Her hair was up in a ponytail and a pair of fashionable frames shielded her eyes from the sun.

Dane wore a Nike tank top, black shorts and red sneakers. He beamed with joy as they walked across the parking lot with his lover.

No doubt the couple is flying high after their engagement last month.

The comic revealed the proposal to People and the couple also took to social media on Tuesday to share the news of their engagement.

Kelsi’s new ring was featured in full in the video Dane posted announcing the engagement. “She said yes!” he captioned the clip.

Dane has previously faced bitter backlash over the age gap romance after it was revealed he started dating Kelsi when she was just 18 years old.

In 2018, he joked about their 27-year age difference, quipped, “All you have to do is plan your death to be a little far apart.”

The actor told People: “I was so ready to ask her. It made me completely zen.

“The evening of the proposal was incredibly beautiful, the weather was perfect, the sunset was spectacular and I was just really happy.”

Dane has also reportedly dated Jessica Simpson, 42, and Nicole Scherzinger, 44.

He also called Kelsi his “best friend” and “the woman I shared some of the best times of my life with.”

And he said he was happy to “start the next chapter of our lives together.” I also thought about how absolutely gorgeous she looked.’

Cook said it was “the best feeling ever” to propose to his loved one.

Taylor also spoke to the site saying, “When he started reaching for his back pocket, my stomach turned. I couldn’t have been more perfect right now.

“All that went through my mind was, ‘Wait, is this really happening? Is he proposing?’

“I was also just very focused on what he was saying to me, as I was desperately trying to etch the words into my brain,” she added. “They were so beautiful, I really wanted to enjoy them.”

After she proposed to her, they sat together on the deck, laughed, held hands, and “watched that gigantic moon shimmer over the ocean.”

Cook began mapping out the proposal months ago.

He wanted to get down on one knee at York Beach in Maine, which has a “special place in our hearts,” he told People.

“When we started dating, we went there together on our first trip, so returning five years later made sense to us,” he said.

“It’s a place where I spent a lot of time growing up, so I have such fond memories of it. After my mother passed away, she asked me and my siblings to release her to her favorite place, the breathtaking location, on the tip of Cape Neddick Point, Nubble Lighthouse, where our vacation home is located. It felt like the right place.’

In June of this year, a TikTok user slammed Dane for dating Kelsi — as she was reportedly 18 when the romance began — and his video-sharing platform biography read, “Growing up against my will.”

TikTok user Natanial (@nathanielrosenberg) raged: “Has anyone else noticed that since he dated a teenager, Dane Cook has been trying to pretend he’s a teenager too? Look at that. “Growing up against my will.” What do you mean by “growing up”, you are 50 years old! Your girlfriend is the one who grows up against your will,’

His ex: He dated his Employee of the Month co-star Jessica Simpson; seen in 2006

Having the time of her life: Saw Simpson this summer on her 42nd birthday; she now runs a huge clothing and accessories company

