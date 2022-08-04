Dancing With The Stars’ upcoming 31st season will make its debut on Disney+

The upcoming 31st season of Dancing With The Stars will premiere on September 19.

News of the long-running dance competition series was reported by various media outlets on Wednesday, and it was also announced that the show would air on the Disney+ streaming service.

The show’s move from the old ABC to the streaming platform marks the service’s first time hosting a live show.

Tyra Banks, who first presented Dancing With The Stars in 2020, is returning to her old role.

The fashion industry personality will also serve as one of the executive producers of the program.

The artist is also joined by Alfonso Ribiero, who co-hosts the series.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast member previously took home the mirror ball alongside professional dancer Witney Carson in 2014.

He recently released a statement expressing his excitement at his return to the program.

Ribiero stated via ABC: “Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I’m over the moon to officially rejoin this close-knit family as a co-host.”

Banks also released a statement of her own to share how she was looking forward to working with the actor on the new season of the show.

She said through Yahoo! News: ‘I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 and he always puts a smile on my face when I see him. It warms my heart to have such a happy old friend as a co-host.”

The model added: “In addition, he has won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Going back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!’

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough all return as judges for this season of the program.

Hough previously worked as a professional dancer for the program and was nominated for several Primetime Emmy awards for his work.

The performer took the mirror ball home a total of six times during his time as a dancer.

The program’s 30th and most recently aired season premiered earlier in September last year.

Professional basketball player Iman Shumpert and dancer Daniella Karagach took the top prize over numerous other celebrities, including JoJo Siwa, Brian Austin Green and Melanie C.

The cast of the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars will be revealed on an episode of Good Morning America that will air on September 8.