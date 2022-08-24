Dancing With The Stars pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber ‘split’

<!–

Emma Slater and her husband Sasha Farber reportedly called it quits after four years of marriage.

Us Weekly reported Wednesday that the Dancing With The Stars professionals have gone their separate ways, citing multiple sources.

“They’ve been separated for months,” an insider told the site. “They both haven’t worn their wedding rings and each has only one life.”

Emma, ​​33, and Sasha, 38, have yet to file for divorce and are currently “figuring out” what their own lives look like after making the “tough decision” to break up.

From now on, they “lean on friends for support.”

And just as they did after the first split in 2014, they will continue to work “together as professional dancers.”

“They are pros and don’t let their personal lives get in the way of DWTS,” the source said.

Dancing With The Stars returns on Disney+ on September 19, but the cast has not yet been announced.

Emma and Sasha have expressed suspicion that they broke up after fans noticed they had been disappearing on each other’s Instagram accounts lately.

Neither of them posted anything to mark their fourth wedding anniversary earlier this year, and Emma is currently vacationing in Europe with her family without Sasha.

Us Weekly also notes that Emma went to the wedding of fellow DWTS star Brandon Armstrong on her own.

They did wish each other a happy birthday on Instagram in May 2022 and December 2021.

Emma and Sasha tied the knot in 2018 at the elegant Bella Blanca ballroom in Los Angeles.

They started dating in 2011, but went their separate ways three years later.

They eventually rekindled their romance and got engaged in 2016’s Dancing with the Stars, with Sasha getting down on one knee after performing a couple’s dance.

“Honey, I’ve been wanting to do this for so long,” he told Emma as the crowd screamed for joy. ‘I love you so much.’

‘I love you!’ she replied, before telling him yes.