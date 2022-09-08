Dancing With The Stars cast announced: Teresa Giudice, Selma Blair, Arnie’s son

<!–

Dancing With The Stars season 31 announced their cast of celebrities on Thursday.

One of its biggest stars is The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, 50, who made headlines in August for marrying Luis Ruelas and then going on a honeymoon to Europe.

The beauty of Bravo will be collaborated with Pasha Pashkov.

Actor and comedian Wayne Brady also made the list; he will dance with pro Witney Carson.

And actress Selma Blair — best known for Cruel Intentions and for being open about having MS — will hit the dance floor with partner Sasha Farber.

Also in the mix is ​​Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena, who works as an actor and is also a real estate agent. He will waltz with partner Daniella Karagach.

There is also a Jersey Shore star in the group: Vinny Guadagnino who will be Cha Cha with partner Koko Iwasaki.

Coda star Daniel Durant with partner Britt Stewart, country singer Jessie James Decker with partner Alan Bersten, recent Bachelorette lead Gabby Windey with partner Val Chmerkovskiy and singer Jordin Sparks with partner Brandon Armstrong also join the cast.

And then there’s TV actor Trevor Donovan with partner Emma Slater, Charlie’s Angels star Cheryl Ladd with partner Louis van Amstel, Sex and the City star Jason Lewis with partner Peta Murgatroyd, drag queen superstar Shangela with partner Gleb Savchenko and WABC-TV New York Weather Anchor Sam Champion with partner Cheryl Burke.

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and her mother Heidi D’Amelio were confirmed the day before.

Charli will dance with Mark Ballas. Her mother is linked to Artem Chigvintsev.

They will be the first mother-daughter pair ever to compete in DWTS history.

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will host.

Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough and Carrie Ann Inaba return as judges.