Dancing With the Stars’ Britt Stewart CONFIRMS she is dating season 31 partner Daniel Durant

Britt Stewart and former Dancing With the Stars bandmate Daniel Durant confirmed they are in a relationship by sharing an Instagram post on Valentine’s Day.

After the first meeting when they paired up for Competing together on ABC’s hit dance competition series last season, the professional dancer, 31, and the CODA actor, 33, looked happy and in love as they posed for a selfie with their arms around each other.

‘My Valentine,’ the Switched at Birth star captioned her post. ‘Happy Valentines Day!’

Meanwhile, he shared a video of them goofing around in front of an LED screen.

Her posts were flooded with messages of support from her friends Witney Carson, Hayley Erbert, Selma Blair, and more.

I LOVE THIS SO MUCH! ❤️,” Cheryl Burke wrote below Durant’s post, while Charli D’Amelio and Gleb Savchenko commented on various red heart emojis.

The lovebirds, who placed fifth overall on DWTS Season 31, found love while competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Previously, Stewart was romantically linked to Los Angeles-based actor Reid Fenlaw for nearly two years, while the Michigan native’s dating history is unknown.

More than nine couples have found love on the show, including Artem Chigvintsev and his wife Nikki Bella, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and husband Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy and his wife Jenna Johnson, Kym Johnson and husband Robert Kerjavec.

Others included Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe, who split after five months of dating in January 2022, and Sabrina Bryan and Mark Ballas, who had a brief romance in 2007.

While competing on Dancing with the Stars, Stewart told HollywoodLife that she had “very high expectations for” Durant, who was the third deaf contestant to compete on the show.

“I have to be intentional and I have to be aware of how I’m choreographing and how I’m teaching Daniel,” she said at the time.

She added: “He can feel the vibration of the tempo when the music plays, but he can’t feel the musicality, so we approached it in different ways.”

Partners: After first meeting when they teamed up to compete together on ABC’s hit dance competition series last season, the professional dancer, 31, and the actor, 33, looked happy and in love as they posed for a selfie with their arms around each other; seen last year

Valentine’s Day: Meanwhile, he shared a video of them playing in front of an LED screen.

The artist also said it’s “beautiful how aligned they are,” as she runs a “non-profit organization for young BIPOC dancers” and strives to “get everyone dancing and make dance accessible to everyone.”

Meanwhile, he said Durant feels “dancing is therapy for him” and that he is “a mentor to a deaf kid in Minnesota.”

In December, she wished him a happy birthday with a sweet snap of them looking into each other’s eyes.

‘I will always be grateful that @dancingwiththestars brought you into my life! Welcome to the 33 club! ❤️’, he captioned the post, which received more than 30,999 likes.