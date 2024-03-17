Dancing On Ice star ‘set to move to Australia for new TV show’ – despite efforts to shed reality star image

Dancing On Ice finalist Miles Nazaire is preparing to “move to Australia to present upcoming reality show Made In Bondi”, according to a new report.

The former Made in Chelsea star, 28, who previously admitted entering the BBC competition because of his desire to be seen as “more than a Chelsea boy”, finished second with his partner Vanessa Bauer during last week’s finale. .

After becoming famous in the E4 series, he will now lead the new Channel Seven program from the same premises, based in Sydney, The sun reports.

A source told the publication: “Miles will leave with another series favorite from Chelsea to be the face of the series in Sydney.

“Miles is guaranteed to be a favorite with Australian girls given his posh British accent.”

They added: “He’ll be back in time for the summer for all the drama of Chelsea’s usual series.”

MailOnline has contacted Miles Nazaire’s representative for comment.

Ahead of his first performance on Dancing On Ice, Miles gushed to his professional partner Vanessa.

The Made In Chelsea star praised the 27-year-old dancer, saying she brought out his authenticity during their time together.

Multilingual Miles also said Vanessa helped him shed his “French boy who woos women” persona, which he is known for in the E4 series.

He explained: “I think there’s going to be two sides of me that you’re going to see (in the competition). I think one of those sides has already come out to Vanessa, which is really, really amazing.

“When you are in a duet with your dance partner, you should find that there is a natural chemistry. I don’t know if Vanessa is taking it away from me or if it’s just that I feel really comfortable.

“But there’s a side that I only show to my mother and to people who are very, very close to me, which is a bit like the child side and just having a little more fun and not being so serious.”

‘NOTThis is not the case with “Miles the French boy” who speaks in French and woos women.

He added: “I really like it when I’m like that. I’m just a little awkward and I’m just a little more myself.

Filming for Channel Seven’s new reality series Made In Bondi was underway at the iconic Sydney location on Tuesday.

Based on the hugely popular British reality series Made in Chelsea, Made in Bondi will follow the lives and loves of Sydney partygoers who call the seaside suburb home.

Expect a front-row seat to breathtaking parties, jaw-dropping fashion, steamy romance and plenty of drama.

An insider claimed that producers might have had difficulty wooing potential actors.

“Most of these people don’t really see the benefit of being on the show,” they told the Daily Telegraph.

“They already have money and notoriety, and they saw what a failure Byron Baes (Netflix series) was, so they are hesitant.”

Byron Baes followed a group of Byron Bay-based artists, influencers and entrepreneurs as they navigate life in this hip coastal town.

The series has sparked much controversy, with furious locals last protesting the production of the series.

Netflix was even forced to hold “crisis talks with stakeholders” amid growing backlash.

The show itself received poor reviews, earning an audience score of just 33% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Seven has teamed up with Channel 4 to commission Made in Bondi.

“Set against the backdrop of some of Australia’s richest and most beautiful suburbs – and with an incredible cast of Sydneysiders.

“Made in Bondi will be an addictive, glamorous and wild adventure that will have viewers hooked from minute one,” said Angus Ross, Seven’s director of programming.

This comes after Miles reportedly split from girlfriend Amélie Esquenet in October.

The reality star went public with the French model and personal trainer in July by sharing a slew of loved-up snaps on Instagram.

She then appeared alongside him in Made In Chelsea: Corsica the following month and was his first serious girlfriend since his split from ex Maeva D’Ascanio.