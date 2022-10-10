Dancing On Ice 2023: Michelle Heaton becomes 10th celebrity to sign up for hit show

Michelle Heaton has become the latest star to sign up for the new series Dancing On Ice.

The former Liberty X band member, 43, confirmed the exciting news in Lorraine on Monday, when she told the presenter she had “never” been able to compete in previous years due to damage to her body from alcoholism.

She said, ‘I’m so excited, I can’t believe it. Me and the kids are big fans and we watch every series. I would never have been able to compete because of the way my body is and I’m so grateful I got this year so I can do it right.

Back on screens: Michelle Heaton has become the latest star to sign up for the new series Dancing On Ice

‘I have no idea what I’m doing. I’m not a skater. I’ve been on the ice a few times to audition. Tomorrow I get my skates.

‘jessica’ [Taylor] was fantastic from Liberty X. I told the girls a few weeks ago and she said to enjoy it and be me.

“There are quite a few performances coming up and we are balancing everything with the show, panto and performance.

’18 months sober. I heard my story told 16 months ago and I feel so happy. The colors came back to me.

“My kids are buzzing, my one said I’m proud of you mama and it shows strength from where I was to where I am now. It is possible. just one day at a time is how i take it.

“I’m really looking forward to it, I live close to the studios and I’m looking forward to finding out who my pro is in a few weeks.

“I told the kids to wear T-shirts there every week and it would be great to be a part of that.

“I had the double hysterectomy 10 years ago and I remember wanting to be a part of the cancer campaign. if someone can get there quickly and stop breast cancer, it was really important to me to find out I had it.

‘Nothing can stop me. My life has been a real journey and I think what doesn’t break me makes me stronger.’

It follows reports that the move is part of her plan to revive her career after her battle with drink and drugs.

The singer is said to have impressed bosses on the ITV show and her signing will be confirmed in the coming days.

Friends of the Michelle told The sun: ‘Michelle made a big impression on the Dancing On Ice team and they were delighted to be able to offer her a place on the show this year.

“Michelle has been through a lot in recent years and has overcome a lot to get this far.

The insider added that her two children Faith, ten, and AJ, eight, are her motivation to participate.

“She wants to push herself and make her kids proud of her. She’s eager to go and can’t wait to hit the ice.”

‘She wants to make them proud’: Friends of the Liberty X singer have revealed that her two children Faith, ten, and AJ, eight, are her motivation to get involved

Milestone: Later on Wednesday, the star marked 525 days sober

Michelle is already working on another major reality show as it was revealed last week that she is currently filming for the fifth series of Celebrity SAS.

In the popular Channel 4 show, celebrities sign up for a shortened version of the dangerous training used by the United Kingdom’s Special Forces.

Michelle will star in the upcoming series alongside TOWIE star James Argent and former Secretary of Health Matt Hancock.

Meanwhile, on Dancing On Ice, which airs in January, Michelle will join Love Island favorite Ekin-Su Culculoglu, former football player John Fashanu and actress Patsy Palmer, all of whom have been confirmed to participate this week.

Busy: Michelle is already working on another major reality show as it was revealed last week that she is currently filming for the fifth series of Celebrity SAS

Michelle previously explained that she’d been offered TV appearances for the past few years, but drinking made her “unable” to participate.

The singer said she was “not in a healthy place both mentally and physically,” but is now the happiest she’s been in a while.

She celebrates 17 months of sobriety after checking into The Priory last April in a bid to beat her alcohol addiction.

Speaking about her four-week rehab, Michelle admitted, “I was so scared that day, but I knew I had nothing left. I was trapped within the four walls of my illness with nowhere to go.’

Dancing On Ice 2023: Michelle joins Love Island favorite Ekin-Su Culculoglu, who was confirmed to be throwing a party on the ITV show this week

Michelle previously revealed that she hadn’t gone a day without alcohol for three years before enrolling in rehab.

At the height of her ordeal, she drank two bottles of wine and a bottle of vodka a day, and it got so bad that she felt she “wanted to die.”

She has since stopped drinking after following the 12-Step Program and regularly attends AA meetings.

While she admits she’s always been a “heavy drinker,” the mother of two shared how she thinks her spiral into alcoholism may have been fueled by her menopause. alcohol.

She had a hysterectomy in 2012 and a double mastectomy in 2015 to reduce her risk of cancer, which put her into early menopause.

Wow! Football legend John Fashanu was the second celebrity to take to the ice, while EastEnders icon Patsy Palmer was the first name revealed earlier this week