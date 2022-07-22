Dancer jailed for TWERKING in Russia reveals terrifying ordeal inside bug-infested cell

A Russian dancer has revealed her fear of being thrown into an insect-infested cell for three days as punishment for twerking in public.

Yana ‘Cat’ Sloeva, 21, has gained popular support for what is seen as excessive use of the law by Vladimir Putin’s police.

Videos showed her performing at the Yeltsin Center – named after former President Boris Yeltsin – in her hometown of Yekaterinburg with the message “So what?” embellished over her buttocks.

She was not near a church or other religious site that is subject to strict legal controls in Russia, but police detained her at the scene and she was later sentenced to three days in prison.

Dance teacher Yana said: ‘It was a bit unusual, but I didn’t get a single bad reaction, everyone clapped and supported me.

‘It’s like street musicians or street dancers. All my genitals were covered. I’m not a prostitute – it’s just a dance.

‘I am a very humble person in life – it is better to be liberated in this way than in another way, for example by using drugs.

“My parents, friends and others support me… My ass hasn’t hurt anyone yet!”

Yana, who was held in a temporary detention center at the Interior Ministry office, said: “I was in a cell – with four walls, under video surveillance, with no phone, no civilization.

“Just four walls and bugs crawling all over you. I don’t want anyone to be in a place like that, it’s scary.’

Meanwhile, police chief Valery Gorelykh said it was a court’s decision to remove the street dancer from public view and imprison her — without explaining how or when such a decision was made.

“The girl was punished for petty hooliganism,” he said.

“She realized she had crossed the line of decency and regretted what she had done. Perhaps it will stop other lovers of candid dancing from doing such things. Smart people have to learn from the mistakes of others.’

Gorelykh said he would not tolerate dancers “showing their private parts.”

‘There is no anarchy in our region, there is none and there will not be. All such activities will be severely suppressed by the police.’

But Yana was backed by former presidential candidate and outspoken Putin nemesis Ksenia Sobchak, Russia’s leading female opposition politician.

She asked, ‘Is the Yeltsin Center a religious facility or something? Why can’t you dance for it in shorts?

‘Why is twerking called anarchy by a pretty girl? Does the official representative of the police in the Sverdlovsk region, Valery Gorelykh, drink in the morning before commenting?’

Sobchak went on to accuse the authorities of “getting really mad,” and many others also criticized the over-rigidity of the police.

Legal expert Sergei Kolosovsky said the law was being unfairly used against her, and a quick poll showed that 52 percent believed the punishment was harsh, though 28 percent said she should have been fined.

But some conservative citizens took to social media to express their support for the authorities’ decision.

One comment read: ‘Such moves should be done in bed with her husband.

‘She will be happy and her husband will be happy, but not in front of people, including children and [people of] different faiths.’

Another critic said, “A decent girl won’t behave like that.”