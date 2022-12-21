Dance floor sinkhole in Peru swallows 25 students at a graduation party

There were no fatalities, but the severity of the injuries is unknown

About 25 boys and girls jumped up and down as the ground gave way

Students were celebrating their graduation in Peru when the concrete dance floor collapsed, sending 25 of them descending into a sinkhole the size of several cars.

The group of boys and girls huddled in a tight group, jumping up and down in unison to the music as the ground broke and a crater formed.

On Dec. 17, a video of the disaster was uploaded to TikTok with a caption written in Spanish: “Prom night turns into tragedy.”

The incident was covered by the Peruvian newspaper El Popular, which reported that there were no fatalities, but it is not clear if there were serious injuries.

Once the dust settled and the students rose to their feet, they began scrambling out of the hole

The traumatic collapse occurred in the San Martin region of Peru, about 200 miles north of Lima, the country’s capital.

It takes several seconds after the collapse for the students to get back to their feet and the cloud of dust and debris has dissipated, revealing the smartly dressed youths, most of whom had dropped their celebratory sausage balloons.

Later, someone placed a ladder in the hole, which appeared to be about six feet deep, while another man lay on the ground around the well, offering an arm to lift people up.

Courteously, the young men let their female dance partners in long dresses leave the pit first.

The graduating students gathered to form a compact group and began dancing up and down in unison as the music played