Dana White makes shock political U-turn after backing Donald Trump in the election

Dana White was an almost permanent element in Donald Trump’s campaign trial, as he gave his full support to the Republican candidate in his attempt to seek re-election.

The UFC president, who is a close friend of the 78-year-old, has been such an ardent supporter that he even stole the spotlight during Trump’s victory celebrations at Mar-a-Lago after beating Kamala Harris in the ballot boxes.

But now that Trump has sealed his return to the White House, the UFC boss wants nothing to do with the president-elect’s second term, or with any politics.

“I will never do this again,” he told The New Yorker. ‘I don’t want anything to do with this shit. It’s disgusting. It’s disgusting. I don’t want to have anything to do with politics.

It seems that the Republican Party will not be able to count on White’s support in the future, as his alliance will extend to Trump, and only Trump.

Given that Trump’s presidential campaign marked White’s first and last foray into politics, it’s no surprise that the 45th president is the only one to receive White’s political endorsement.

White has been a long-time friend and ardent supporter of Trump, and the former president has echoed the support in his endorsement of the UFC over the years.

Trump asked the president and CEO of the UFC to speak for him at the last three Republican National Conventions before inviting him to the onstage victory party following this month’s election win.

White was invited to say a few words at the stage podium and, after some enthusiastic praise for Trump, launched into what appeared to be his own victory speech.

And the UFC president continued to praise Trump this week, hailing him as one of the toughest men he knows.

“Donald Trump is tougher and tougher than anyone,” White also told The New Yorker. “You can only pray you’re a quarter of the man Donald Trump was when some guy tried to shoot him seven times in the head with a high-powered rifle with a fucking scope.”

And Trump has reciprocated White’s support over the past few decades, publicly endorsing the UFC and even claiming to be its savior.

Trump has regularly attended fight nights, most recently arriving cageside at Madison Square Garden for UFC 309 with Elon Musk and White in tow last weekend.

“As the UFC has grown, there have been a lot of people who have jumped on the bandwagon and become fans,” White said. “Trump was there from the beginning.”

Jon Jones celebrated his victory with Trump, who attended the UFC event on Saturday

Trump basked in his post-election glory at the UFC event – his first since his re-election – when American fighter Jon Jones appeared to dedicate his victory to the president-elect.

Jones emerged victorious against the president-elect at Madison Square Garden, where he was filled with patriotic spirit after a knockout victory over Stipe Miocic.

Jones and Trump shook hands and capped a night of fight loaded with both politics and blows inside a raucous MSG where “USA!” The chants echoed in the arena.

“Thank you so much to President Donald Trump for being here tonight,” Jones said inside the cage before handing the belt to Trump and imitating the president-elect’s now-iconic arm-waving dance.

‘I am proud to be a great American champion. “I am proud to be a Christian-American champion.”

After leaving the cage, the UFC heavyweight champion walked over to where Trump was sitting with Musk and handed him his championship belt.