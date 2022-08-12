Dana White insists UFC fighters ‘get paid what they’re supposed to’…Jake Paul hits back

<!–

UFC President Dana White has stated that he will not increase the amount his fighters receive, despite previous protests from inside and outside the sport.

White went on to say he believes high profile boxers are being overpaid and criticized the impact boxing has had on other combat sports.

“Boxing is absolutely destroyed, because of money and all the things that happen,” White said. “It’s never going to happen as long as I’m here. Trust me, these guys get paid what they should get. They eat what they kill.

“They get a percentage of the pay-per-view purchases. And the money will be divided among all the fighters.’

Dana White has defended the UFC’s wage policy, where fighters get less than other sports

YouTuber Jake Paul, pictured before his controversially canceled fight against Hasim Rahman

Paul took to social media to beat White and insist that the UFC increase the salary of its fighters

Youtuber Jake Paul, who recently won several high-profile boxing matches, took to social media after seeing White’s comments in GQ.

“No major sports organization pays its athletes as badly as Dana White & UFC,” Paul tweeted. “If you don’t see that, you’re one of Dana’s sheep. They keep talking about selling 21 events in a row, but never talking about raising fighters’ salaries, providing health care and fair distribution of income.’

Paul has yet to compete in an official match against a professional boxer, but he has racked up large amounts of pay-per-view fights in his exhibitions against former NBA player Nate Robinson, ex-UFC fighter Ben Askren and former UFC champion Tyron. Woodley .

Askren has spent most of his career honing and using his mat wrestling skills. Woodley seemed well past his prime during his last few UFC fights, leaving many to wonder if he would even step into the octagon one more time before retiring.

White stops Conor McGregor at the 2018 UFC 229 press conference

Jorge Masvidal wears the BMF championship belt during media activities for UFC 246

The UFC pays its fighters only about 20 percent of the sport’s total revenue, which is very low compared to other major sports. Leagues such as the NBA, NFL, and MLB share nearly half of the league’s revenues with players.

This lack of revenue sharing not only motivated a group of former UFC fighters to file an antitrust lawsuit against the UFC in 2014. The lawsuit has since been upgraded to a class action suit in 2020. It has also led some of the sport’s biggest names to explore options outside of the UFC and mixed martial arts world.

Renowned former UFC champion Conor McGregor has previously entered the boxing ring to fight undefeated Hall of Famer Floyd “Money” Mayweather in a highly profitable mega fight.

Inaugural UFC ‘BMF’ Championship Jorge Masvidal and other members of the American Top Team have performed for All Elite Wrestling several times, appearing on the shows of both companies, Dynamite and Rampage.

“The UFC has set up a compensation structure that pays fighters less than 20% of sales,” MMAFA founder Rob Maysey told ESPN. “The only way to determine which fighters ‘need to be paid’ is to remove the contractual restrictions imposed by the UFC and bring real competition to the market for fighter services.”

White pictured next to Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather sitting on the court at a Celtics game

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou also struggles with how much he is paid

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has also expressed concerns with the way the UFC fighter pays, telling reporters after UFC 270 in January that he would no longer fight in the UFC under his current contract.

‘I won’t fight for $500,000 [or] $600,000 more,” he said. ‘It is over. I entered this fight for personal reasons, because I want to make sure that no matter what [whether] it’s fair, I can make my case that I’ve completed the battles.’

The dispute would turn ugly if White called Ngannou’s management incompetent.