Dana White generously gave UFC star Joe Pyfer a place to stay after telling him he would go homeless

Dana White has admitted he couldn’t let new UFC fighter Joe Pyfer ‘go homeless’ and gave him some ‘cash on the side’ and a place to live for a whole year.

The 26-year-old fighter landed his first UFC contract earlier this summer after becoming one of the biggest talking points at Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS).

The fighter, whose nickname is ‘Bodybagz’, scored a huge second-round TKO during the first event of the series back in July, and was the only combatant on the fight card that night to be awarded a UFC contract.

Joe Pyfer knocked out undefeated fighter Alen Amedovski cold in less than four minutes

The win was his UFC debut after struggling with personal issues and injuries over the years

And he made a splashy debut to his UFC career last weekend, when the 6ft 2in middleweight emphatically knocked unbeaten fighter Alen Amedovski out cold in less than four minutes at UFC Vegas 60.

But life hasn’t been plain sailing for the 26-year-old, who recently opened up about the UFC president telling him he was struggling financially and facing homelessness.

White took a shine to the 6ft 1in fighter and stepped in generously, giving the American a home for a whole year and a little extra money to support himself.

While he is often criticized for how much pay UFC fighters receive, White gave a classy response to reporters after UFC 60 after Pyfer revealed during his post-fight interview that the UFC boss had helped him.

He said: ‘I do a lot of things for a lot of people that I don’t necessarily talk about.

‘Joe Pyfer, when I left the press conference that night, he told me he was about to be homeless. So it’s not going to happen.’

Pyfer revealed in his post-fight press conference that White had helped him financially

While it appears the fighter has now found his calling inside the Octagon, his journey to fight the sport’s top division league has been almost ordinary, with Pyfer suffering a gruesome arm injury back in 2020 that put a pause on his career.

Problems in his personal life also aggravated it further, which the fighter recently revealed on The MMA Hour Podcast that he struggled with depression after the injury and also had a difficult relationship with his parents.

But after his UFC debut, he was quick to express his gratitude to White, saying: ‘I believe in good people.

‘I don’t want to cry but I’m so lucky to be here man. Sleeping on a bench in the park, running away from home, from abuse to being here. It’s something I’ve been watching since I was four and a half years old and doing so I’m in love with the game baby don’t!

‘Thanks to Dana White, that man gave me cash on the side and gave me a place to live for the next year.

‘It’s my birthday today, I’m 26 years old, I want that 50,000 bonus because I’m the birthday boy, let’s go!’