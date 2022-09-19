DAN WOOTTON: Today’s funeral shows her late Majesty unified us behind her family one final time

United we mourned.

The New York Times may have tried to present Britain to the world as some kind of smoldering republican hell, divided by the cost of the biggest state funeral ever.

CNN and MSNBC could have tried to damage the legacy of Queen Elizabeth the Great with ancient history of the British Empire, ignoring her role as the monarchy’s great modernizer and shaming the new King Charles with demands to deliver reparations.

LBC’s conspiratorial anti-British mouthpiece James O’Brien even claimed that the queue to end all queues – the great Elizabeth line that gathered the public in unexpected magical ways to pay tribute to the queen lying in state – was some kind of concocted establishment plot to depict mass mourning (yes, really).

But that made little difference to the national outpouring of reverence, togetherness and, yes, very real grief we’ve collectively felt over the last 12 days, culminating in today’s spine-chilling state funeral.

Who else could literally stop a nation where every McDonald’s closed and virtually every television station broadcast a funeral in synchronicity, barely sparking a wave of discontent?

Who else could see pretty much every country in the world represented, with normally haughty heads of state happy to pack onto a transit bus to witness history?

Who else could encourage hundreds of thousands of Britons of all backgrounds, all ethnicities and all ages to line up for 14 hours through the night just to see their coffin?

For a long time I worried that the death of Queen Elizabeth II could leave Britain even more divided.

But after the period of official mourning brought an end to six solid years of national travail, there is reason to hope that we could enter the post-Elizabethan era in surprising unity.

I mean, if you were wondering why Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon looked a little squeamish in the pews of Westminster Abbey this morning, it’s probably because support for Scottish independence has fallen by seven points since the Queen’s death.

My thoughts must also, at this sad time, go to Australia’s avowedly republican new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, whose stony face could probably be explained by new polls showing support for the monarchy remains overwhelming Down Under, rising by five per cent in the past decade .

What has become clear to me is that her late majesty has given the new king and his heir the biggest stage and the best opportunity ever to protect the monarchy for another century.

In death, she has united us behind her warring family for the last time, and now it is over for them.

King Charles, since the death of his mother, has given the living embodiment of the phrase ‘comes the hour, comes the man’, which has reassured so many of us who struggled to imagine him as a monarch with his promise to be apolitical and close . and personal approach to his first week in the world’s biggest job.

Queen consort Camilla has endeared herself to a public that has long been suspicious of her thanks to her role in the breakdown of her husband’s marriage to Princess Diana.

And Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex have proved that Charles should not exclude this hard-working trio from his vision of a slimmed-down monarchy.

But it is the new heir to the throne and the Prince of Wales whose young family now bears the greatest burden.

The selfless decision by William and Kate today to bring Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, to the funeral offered a glimpse of how the monarchy will try to regenerate into the 22nd century.

The couple will rightly do their utmost to protect their children from the glare of the royal spotlight, but it was right in this case to make an exception.

Many decades into the future, there is no doubt that George will tell his subjects how he was able to pay tribute to his great-grandmother, the greatest monarch in history, on the day of her funeral.

Although the late Queen has given him the best possible launch pad, the challenges facing King Charles are of course enormous.

Disgraced Prince Andrew and self-exiled Prince Harry – who both marched in procession in morning dress today despite having served in the Falkland Islands and Afghanistan respectively – pose the biggest imminent threat.

As for Harry and Meghan, the media briefing campaign launched during the mourning period suggests they will certainly not go quietly

Charles will have to convince his younger brother to slip into the darkness without fuss, something the Duke of York is unlikely to do.

As for Harry and Meghan, the media briefing campaign launched during the mourning period suggests that they will certainly not go quietly.

Even Charles’ magnanimous decision to allow Harry to wear his military uniform was met with a vicious briefing from the Duke’s friends to The Sunday Times that the Queen’s initials had been removed in accordance with protocol.

Harry, it was reported by the newspaper, was close to ditching the military uniform and wearing his morning suit instead, in a sign of how fragile relations remain.

But these ongoing issues must be addressed as the reign of King Charles III continues.

What is important to remember on this day is the way in which the British public repaid the commitment Queen Elizabeth the Great made to us at the start of her historic 70-year reign when she pledged: ‘I declare for you all, that all my life, long or short, shall be devoted to your service.’

We know that such unwavering public duty will never be repeated, and that is why we have honored her in the best way we can: with an outpouring of love, not only for the woman, but for the institution she represents.