DAN WOOTTON reveals how Prince William is determined to be present for HIS children

Prince William is brutally honest with close friends and courtiers about the impact his father’s work had on his childhood after his mother’s death in 1997.

Even today, with his relationship with Prince Charles on the mend, the Duke of Cambridge makes it clear that he does not want to repeat what he believes are the mistakes of his upbringing.

During meetings about the family’s future plans in recent months, his own experiences as a grieving schoolboy have resurfaced.

That is why the formal move from Cambridge to Windsor, unveiled this morning, will see the family move to the relatively small Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate and all three children to attend the nearby Lambrook School, of all ages, from next month importance.

More than just a physical move from Kensington Palace, William is sending a clear message to the Royal Family that while his children remain in their early years, he considers his most important job as a father.

My senior royal insider explained: ‘Prince William has forgiven his father and the relations between them are stronger than they have been in a while, but he has been very clear to everyone that he will not repeat how he was prioritized as a child.

He believes Prince Charles’ unquestionable work ethic has had a direct impact on his upbringing, especially after his mother’s death. Far too often his father chose his duties over being a father.

The Duke of Cambridge with his children, Prince Louis (above), Prince George (right) and Princess Charlotte (left)

The Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate pictured at the Commonwealth Day Service in March 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pictured with their dog Orla attending the Royal Charity Polo Cup last month

“It is his overarching, unquestionable mission and motivation in life to be the best possible father, especially when his children are this age. He is not apologetic about that.

The public won’t notice much of a difference and he obviously recognizes his important duties as a working royal and second in line to the throne, but he believes those duties can be carried out around his role as a hands-on father.

“So, for example, the timing of appointments takes into account school pick-up times where possible so that he or the Duchess can be there to pick up the children.”

It’s fascinating that, nearly 25 years after her tragic death, the specter of Princess Diana looms large in the family decisions of both William and Harry.

Although the brothers have taken very different paths, both are convinced that they are living their lives in a way that fulfills the wishes of their beloved mother.

In William’s case, that means preparing Prince George to become king, while giving him insight into real life and empathy for ordinary people.

But the Duke also believes Diana would not have approved of Prince Harry’s separation from the monarchy.

Indeed, in the years before her death, Diana’s overwhelming desire was for the throne to skip a generation, with William succeeding the Queen, rather than her then-estranged ex-husband.

Diana remained a strong believer in the importance of the monarchy to Britain and believed that change had to be made from within.

Prince William and Prince Harry pictured with father Prince Charles outside Westminster Abbey in London after their mother’s funeral

As the former editor of the Daily Telegraph, Max Hastings, revealed in 2020 of an unpublished interview he conducted with Diana: “She said all she cared about was William’s succession to the throne and she very explicitly said to me, ‘I don’t think Charles can. do it.’ The result she wanted to see was that Charles would stand aside as heir … and William would take the throne.’

Harry, on the other hand, has embraced his mother’s rebellious, anti-establishment streak and disdain for the “men in gray suits” behind the scenes of the British royal family, whom Diana was convinced wanted to destroy her reputation. Harry and Meghan have the same victim complex regarding them.

Friends say the Duke of Sussex convinced himself, helped no doubt by his wife, that Diana would eventually have moved to the US to avoid criticism from the British press, which he has come to despise.

While it’s true that Diana had talked about moving to America, possibly even entering the world of show business, he willfully misrepresents his mother’s relationship with the media.

Of course, she understandably hated the lawless paparazzi, who pursued her all over the world, but she had close relationships with journalists to whom she often confided her secrets.

It’s no surprise that the 25th anniversary of the Paris accident in which Lady Di was stolen from an adoring world will be a particularly emotional time for both William and Harry, but sadly, the brothers aren’t expected to get back together.

Those close to Diana remain bitterly disappointed that the formerly close-knit brothers have been torn apart, knowing that their mother believed the support they received from each other would be critical to meeting the demands of royal life. as adults.

Prince Charles, Diana and a baby Prince William play with a rattle on the sofa at Kensington Palace London

Prince William, then only six months old, pictured with his mother Diana at Kensington Palace in December 1982

But in line with their seismic disagreements, they also have to deal with the renewed interest in their mother and the car accident that killed her in their own way.

It is believed that Harry took into account his mother’s passing and the circumstances surrounding her death – which are currently being explored by Channel 4 in a controversial primetime series – when writing his forthcoming autobiography which will further explore relations with the royal family. will undermine.

William, meanwhile, is determined to quietly honor his mother, but opposes the circus around the birthday.

He plans to keep his promise made on two emotional TV shows to mark the 20th anniversary of her death five years ago, not to speak publicly about the circumstances of her death.

That probably won’t make any difference to the lingering fascination with Diana, an enduring iconic figure, especially as some of the murky circumstances surrounding the crash investigation are first introduced to the younger generation via conspiracy videos that are going viral on the social media platform. TikTok.

But where she continues to make an even greater impact from beyond the grave is on the lives of her sons, who both remain determined to carry on her legacy in their own contrasting ways.