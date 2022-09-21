DAN WOOTTON: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have taken us for fools

It is the verbal gymnastics we have come to expect from scandal-plagued politicians.

Just as Matt Hancock declared he had not broken the draconian social distancing rules he enforced on us all, despite groping and groping a woman who was not his wife at his workplace as Covid restrictions remained in place .

Or Bill Clinton, who insisted he did not have ‘sexual relations’ with ‘that woman’ Monica Lewinsky – and claimed he never inhaled while trying to smoke pot.

Schemer Phillip Schofield and his hapless accomplice Holly Willoughby’s explanation of how skipping a queue with tens of thousands of ordinary Brits waiting to pay their respects to the Queen lying in state wasn’t actually skipping a queue, will go down in the ages as one of all. – time major PR disasters.

Thanks to the live stream from Westminster Hall, we saw the This Morning presenters being escorted past the coffin, although Holly was wearing a black mask, perhaps because she was embarrassed about exactly what they were doing.

And as a result of social media footage filmed by some of the honest folk who had lined up in the 13-hour snaking queue around the Thames, we know they had been ushered past the public to a special entrance.

It’s the kind of VIP treatment Phillip and Holly have come to expect.

At ITV Daytime, where I worked for 10 years, they are untouchable; treated like the king and queen of the broadcaster, whose every whim is catered to Mariah Carey-style by a massive team of ever-accommodating henchmen.

Given the chance to see the Queen’s coffin, it wouldn’t have crossed their minds for a moment that they might have to stand up to the public, as their colleague Susanna Reid or the far more famous David Beckham decided to do.

In fact, they seemed to convince themselves that their coffin walk was some kind of selfless exercise, carried out on a Friday (their holy day off) so that they could be the eyes and ears of the British public.

In a damage control broadcast yesterday, Holly said in a voiceover dripping with false sincerity: ‘It was purely for the purpose of reporting on the event for the millions of people in the UK who have not been able to visit Westminster in person. The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back. In contrast, the respectful people walked along a carpeted area next to the casket and were given time to pause. None of the TV stations and journalists there took anyone’s place in the queue, and no one got past the Queen. Of course we respected those rules. But we realize that it might have looked like something else, so we totally understand the reaction. Please know that we would never skip a line.’

Ehh, what?

Holly, Phillip and This Morning are taking us for fools with that statement.

We KNOW they jumped the line. There is no doubt about that – it is a fact; the videos show it happening.

By treating This Morning viewers in such a ridiculous way, it’s no wonder Queuegate is destroying Phillip and Holly’s remaining credibility.

The question is not whether the star presenters jumped the queue, but whether it was an acceptable thing to do as ‘journalists’ covering the historic event.

Even if we’re nice and accept that suddenly Phil and Holly are field reporters and This Morning is a news show, a lot of their explanation still doesn’t make sense.

Most curious is the fact that they appeared in Westminster without any cameramen or technical crew. It’s unheard of for star presenters on a show like This Morning with a limitless budget.

Obviously no equipment could be taken into Westminster Hall itself, but if they were reporting on the event they would have had cameras to film them before they went in and when they left, presumably interviewing members of the public about their experience within.

But all that ended up being broadcast was a very short clip that appeared to have been filmed on an iPhone, in which Holly nods enthusiastically in agreement as Phillip proclaims: ‘It must be one of those most profound moments of my life. life.’

Even more curious is the fact that they had no show to air on Saturday, Sunday or Monday, so they knew the earliest they would be able to talk about their experience at Westminster Hall was Tuesday, when the Queen had already had been buried.

I believe that this has become a scandal because of transparency and credibility.

It’s the kind of VIP treatment Phillip and Holly (pictured together) have come to expect, writes DAN WOOTTON

If Holly and Phil had admitted that they jumped the queue and used their privilege as members of the media, as many other journalists and broadcasters have done, to be able to talk about the experiences of seeing the Queen’s coffin on their show, then we would have at least respected their honesty and moved on.

But it’s the holier-than-thou response that suggests we all totally missed the point that has made things much worse.

To be honest, I feel like the cult of Phillip and Holly might be coming to an end.

In fairness, she is a sweet woman who has made a decision to be dragged down in so many ways by her co-host out of loyalty when she would be better off going her own way and focusing on her very successful primetime projects and lifestyle businesses .

Viewers have scrutinized Phillip after a series of scandals that appeared to shed light on his notoriously frosty relationship with fellow presenters.

They include the original Fern Britton, a good woman who remains bruised by her experiences, the exceptional Amanda Holden, who he inexplicably refused to work with and she called him out on it, and my GB News colleague Eamonn Holmes, which helped announce Phillips’ choreographed TV release only to be tossed aside months later.

This morning worked as we felt like we were seeing two of our friends with a family of regulars that we could relate to.

Now we feel like we’re being talked down to by two frosty multi-millionaire A-list divas who don’t seem too nice to their colleagues or co-presenters.

Unfortunately, Queuegate has proven what we’ve suspected for a long time: Phillip and Holly think they’re better than us.