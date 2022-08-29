DAN WOOTTON: Meghan’s latest tirade against Royal Family and Britain should be final straw for Harry

There comes a point in every toxic relationship when friends and family of the injured party must put aside their own grievances in order to save their loved one from a life of misery.

That time has now come for Prince Harry’s relatives.

Regardless of the limited chance of success, an intervention must be organized to try to protect the troubled duke and talk to the couple to separate fact from fiction.

Because it’s now abundantly clear to everyone that Meghan Markle seems out of touch with reality and is on a mission to take down the royal family, no matter the cost.

The emotionally vulnerable Harry – once a popular and likeable fellow – seems to have been transported to an alternate universe that is embarrassing and harmful to all parties, especially the monarchy.

The Rubicon has been crossed with the former actress’s latest comments to the Royal Family and Britain for The Cut magazine to promote her new Spotify podcast with a catalog of distortions and falsehoods.

As the dutiful 96-year-old queen fights for her health, thousands die in floods in the Commonwealth country of Pakistan and Britain is gripped by a cost of living crisis, Meghan appears to be on a mission to do maximum damage to her. British relatives by deploying dubious ‘truth bombs’.

Prince Charles and William, ideally with peacemaker Kate in tow, should board a plane to California

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on June 3, during their final visit to Britain

The problem is, most of her carefully crafted monarchy and media-damaging grenades are mostly questionable.

Like her mistaken belief is that she couldn’t drop Archie off at school in the UK without 40 photographers taking pictures with a press pen.

Meghan moaned, “Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent who protects my child.’

Um, the problem is that such a scenario is total nonsense – Prince William and Kate drop off and pick them up at school virtually every day, with their three children, including a future king, without a single photo in the British media. is published. There is definitely no press pin!

As public figures, on very rare occasions the Cambridges have made the decision to have official photos taken, but that is a personal choice that could easily have been rejected by the Sussexes.

When asked about Thomas Markle in the interview, she seemingly takes the opportunity to publicly decimate Harry’s relationship with his own father, Prince Charles.

In a private conversation with her husband, she says, “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my father in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it is for me, but that’s his decision.’

However, Meghan’s pathetic PR dude Omid Scobie has since clarified: “There seems to be confusion in some headlines about this quote in The Cut interview. I understand Prince Harry is actually referring to Meghan’s loss of her own father, and Meghan says she doesn’t want Harry to lose his.”

Anyway, the situation is dire.

When the author asks Allison P Davis if “Harry feels isolated with no family around,” Meghan again changes the subject to make it about her and replies, “Well, look, we’re both building a community. I had no friends here.’

When it comes to Megxit, of course, the problems weren’t Meghan’s fault, but the fact that she was apparently a hands-on American.

She moans that she is unable to continue working for royals while raking in millions from big corporations, and laughs out loud: ‘That, for whatever reason, is not something we were allowed to do, even though several other members of the family just that. ‘

Call me a working member of the royal family who can do this, let alone one who is willing to sell their relatives for a huge payday – they don’t exist. It’s just more bullshit.

Even more ridiculous, Meghan makes it clear that she believes the royal family owes her an apology, as she maintains a thinly veiled threat to release more harmful information if she doesn’t get her way.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (left) with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (right) at Westminster Abbey in March 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hold hands during their amazing interview with Oprah Winfrey

“I think forgiveness is very important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive,” she says. “But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I really tried my best, especially knowing I can say anything. I’ve got a lot to say until I don’t anymore. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song.’

No, I don’t like it that much. It’s obvious what you’re trying to do.

Harry also makes a cameo appearance to destroy his family again as he gives the magazine a tour of the couple’s gigantic home office, where the chairs have been placed behind their shared desks to look like thrones.

He says indecently: ‘Most of the people I know and many of my family cannot work and live together.’

The delusion is taken to the next level when Meghan talks about the couple’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians-style reality show, which she claims is actually a historical documentary.

“The part of my life that I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story,” she adds.

Give me the sick bucket. She also describes their relationship as “like salt and pepper. We always move together.’

But perhaps the most absurd moment comes when Meghan shares a story about a visit to the London premiere of The Lion King in 2019, where a South African cast member compares her to Nelson Mandela.

She recalls, “He looked at me, and he’s just light. He said, “I just want you to know: when you got married into this family, we were just as happy on the street as when Mandela was released from prison.”

The tone deafness of the post-Megxit Sussexes is clear for all to see, as Meghan waxes lyrical about her $14 million Montecito mansion, with a huge housewarming gift for a grand piano from her wealthy new buddy Tyler Perry in her sitting room to ‘write the soundtrack for your life’.

Meghan says they decided to buy the Beverly Hills country club-style house before moving in, explaining while strolling through the yard: “One of the first things my husband saw when we walked through the house. walked, those two palm trees. Can you see how they are connected at the bottom? He says, “My love, it is us.” And now every day when Archie passes by us, he says, “Hello, Mom. Hello Dad.”

Harry and William at the unveiling of a statue of their mother Princess Diana at London’s Kensington Palace on July 1 last year

It’s easy to try to ignore Meghan’s constant nagging and victimization claims — after all, this is the first of many woe-is-me interviews slated to plug her Spotify show — but it’s critical that the royal family reads the nonsense completely to find out just how far down their own rabbit hole the Sussexes are now.

It’s clear to me that they no longer have an ounce of respect for the Queen or the Monarchy, an institution they seem to want to damage even as they continue to benefit from their connection to it.

That’s why Prince Charles and William, ideally with peacemaker Kate in tow, should get on a plane to California.

I know there are a million reasons why such an idea would be dismissed as ridiculous and impossible, especially given the chance of getting through to Harry seems close to nil – he’s the co-pilot of this kamikaze mission, after all.

But at least they would have tried everything, on behalf of the Queen, the institution she has worked her life to protect and the land she loves, to save Harry from this destructive madness.