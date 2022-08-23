DAN WOOTTON: Harry Styles is a real talent, but attempts to make world think he’s gay is tiresome

The lothario, mega s*****r and very straight Harry Styles really, really wants you to think he’s gay.

I know that’s quite a bizarre concept, considering that A-list male celebrities have spent decades in the closet making you think they’re straight.

But this is 2022 when gender and sexuality have become a tradable commodity for pop stars looking to improve their waking credentials.

Now I’ve always been a fan of Mr Styles – he’s a true talent whose career I’ve supported since I first met him as an avid teen with stars in his eyes in the X Factor cafeteria backstage, where he flirted effortlessly with pretty much every glamorous woman around, especially those twice his age.

His seemingly effortless transition from One Direction member to a Bowie-esque musician was a sight to behold and belies his determination, creativity and dedication to becoming the biggest pop star in the world.

However, I’m starting to feel more and more uncomfortable with his constant and insincere attempts to place himself in the so-called LGBT+ community with incessant references to the “journey” of his sexuality, which basically means that he goes out with a parade of beautiful women and no men.

In an embarrassingly fawning new interview with Rolling Stone, Harry has once again attempted to create a mystery surrounding his sexual orientation while promoting his new film My Policeman, in which he plays a cop standing in the closet in 1950s Brighton.

I’ve always been a fan of Mr Styles – he’s a real talent whose career I’ve supported since I first met him as an avid teen with stars in his eyes in the cafeteria backstage at X Factor

However, I’m starting to feel more and more uncomfortable with his constant and insincere attempts to insert himself into the so-called LGBT+ community

In an embarrassingly fawning new interview with Rolling Stone, Harry has once again attempted to create a mystery around his sexual orientation

He said, “Of course it’s kind of inscrutable to think now, ‘Oh, you couldn’t be gay. That was illegal.’ I think everyone, including myself, has their own journey to discover and become more familiar with sexuality.”

I believe that just like your skin color or gender, you don’t choose your sexuality, it’s an innate part of who you are.

Even today, many gay or lesbian people have a problem coming out because of societal norms and the feeling that they have lied to their loved ones about who they are for years.

For Harry to pretend it’s a nice little part of his life that he could someday use whenever he pleases deeply undermines those who have struggled to accept their sexuality.

The bizarre thing is that Harry spends more time pretending to be gay than I do talking about actually being gay – and it gets tiresome and cross-border offensive.

My friend Benjamin Butterworth, a leftist with whom I hardly agree politically, summed it up perfectly yesterday, when he tweeted: ‘Harry Styles needs to stop cosplaying as gay. Stop playing with us and our experience for your own commercial exposure.’

The 28-year-old has also been charged with “queerbaiting,” a term used to describe the marketing techniques of entertainment companies or individuals that allude to same-sex attraction through the representation of ambiguous sexual identity without actually depicting LGBT sex or relationships. to give.

In response, Harry argued in the interview, “Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only been out in public with women’, and I don’t think I’ve been out in public with anyone. If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to be in a public relationship or anything.”

For Harry to pretend it’s a nice part of his life that he could one day use whenever he wants deeply undermines those who have struggled to accept their sexuality

The weird thing is, Harry spends more time pretending to be gay than talking about actually being gay

So are we to believe that Harry is happy to be seen dating many of the world’s most beautiful women, from Taylor Swift to Kendall Jenner, but that he has romances with men out of the limelight? Pull the other!

If Harry wanted to put this whole thing to rest, all he had to do was say, Yes, I’ve had sex with men before and that’s okay. We would all move on.

But chances are, as a straight guy, Harry isn’t sexually attracted to men, which is completely normal.

I’ve spoken to Harry’s close friends and confidants over the years who have been open about how closely he studied the careers of his heroes Mick Jagger and David Bowie, where an androgynous approach and homosexual rumors helped fuel their mythology.

I fear Harry has cynically tried to create the same atmosphere using gender fluid clothing and carefully chosen words in interviews.

He also likes to claim that he doesn’t discuss his private life.

He told Rolling Stone: “I’ve never spoken publicly about my life outside of work and found it has positively helped me. There will always be a version of a story, and I think I’ve just decided that I’m not going to spend the time correcting it or bending it in any way.”

But that’s bullshit.

His music contains deeply sexual and romantic lyrics aimed at the opposite sex; his number 1 single Watermelon Sugar was about a sexual act that men perform on women.

And the interview in question with Rolling Stone featured the first joint chat with his current girlfriend Olivia Wilde, to promote their upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling together.

If Harry wanted to put this whole thing to rest, all he had to do was say, Yes, I’ve had sex with men before and that’s okay. We would all move on.

His music contains deeply sexual and romantic lyrics aimed at the opposite sex; his number 1 single Watermelon Sugar was about a sexual act that men perform on women

Wilde even appears along with her husband in the interview to decry the “toxic negativity” towards her from his fans online, which is “the antithesis of Harry and everything he puts out there.”

Many will think it’s unfair to criticize Harry and claim he can define sexually however he wants, but I think that misses the point.

As a gay man, I’m all too aware that you can’t choose your sexuality just as much as you can’t choose your race or biological sex, although the waketopians out there will disagree with me on the last point.

I’ve also given Harry many years to explore as I understand that some people take the time to jump to conclusions about where they stand on the sexual spectrum.

When I interviewed Harry in 2017, I immediately asked him if he had labeled his sexuality.

He replied, ‘No, I’ve never really felt the need. No.’

Would he like to explain further? “I don’t feel like it’s something I’ve ever felt I need to explain about myself.”

Miley Cyrus had spoken publicly about her so-called pansexuality at the time, so I asked what he thought of that.

Curious, he replied, ‘When you’re in a creative field, it’s important to be progressive. People who do that sort of thing is great. It’s weird to me – everyone should just be who they want to be. It’s hard to justify having to answer to someone else for that sort of thing.’

But that’s the problem with the new breed of celebrities who think that sexuality is just the newest field in which they can express their creativity and progressiveness.

Sure, dress up in women’s clothes, wear nail polish, decorate yourself with the rainbow flag, I don’t care.

But to equate fashion, styling and trends with sexuality is deeply misguided.

Harry may think he’s helping in some way by showing that straight people can be comfortable with all beliefs, but I strongly feel he’s belittling the real ‘journey’ of what it means to be gay .

Harry’s advice to his unborn children in the Rolling Stone interview is “to be themselves and be vulnerable and share.”

Advice that he would be wise to stop this gay charade.