DAN WOOTTON: As Harry and Meghan spread more fantasies, it’s time the Sussex Survivor Club go public

We now have proof that the opportunistic cheek of the Duke and Duchess of Delusion knows no bounds.

After the fake eco-warriors flew to New York yesterday on a carbon-spewing private jet – why on earth would they need to travel with the little people to save the planet, right? – to spread more damaging falsehoods about their flesh and blood while accepting an award that would be for ‘exposing’ non-existent racism in the Royal Family, effectively wrecking the work of the late Queen, Harry had and Meghan the audacity to suggest she chose a ‘path of optimism’.

If they think it’s positive to throw their flesh and blood under yet another awake bus, I’d really hate to see the trail of destruction if they took a pessimistic path.

Despite claiming in their Pollyanna-esque speech to be ‘healers’, as always with the Sussexes, there was a menacing undertone.

Harry told the audience of uber elites at the Robert F Kennedy Awards, who had paid up to a million dollars for a ticket, “As we all face a complete and challenging time in the world, we are choosing the path of optimism of concern for each other and our communities. We understand this honor, not about the culmination of a life’s work, but instead and in many ways for us, a beginning.”

The hippie dippy Californian mumbo jumbo that hugged the couple on stage belies the vicious motivation behind the start of the Sussexes’ campaign of revenge against the royal family.

After hilariously realizing that they can’t climb to the top of the royal “hierarchy” because of those pesky limitations of a hereditary monarchy, they set about tearing the whole thing down.

That plan kicks off in earnest tomorrow, with the release of the couple’s Netflix reality show, an orgy of victimhood that will seemingly accuse the royal family of colluding with the British press to spread a racist narrative about them.

Without a hint of irony, Meghan giggled on stage, “We should all, if we can, if we feel brave enough, just talk honestly about your own experience.”

She is either trolling us or completely oblivious to the fact that she and Harry should be considered the biggest truth twisters in the business, with five untruths already revealed in their Netflix trailer, adding to the 17 porky pies in the now universally discredited Oprah Winfrey tell-all.

Indeed, the Sussexes appear to be redefining the concept of truth, with Harry promising in the much-maligned Netflix trailer, “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.’

That is, of course, a completely ridiculous statement.

Harry wasn’t in the room during many of the alleged bullying incidents against Meghan during her time in the royal family, including the now-infamous moment when she’s accused of making Kate cry while trying on a bridesmaid’s dress.

He was also unaware of the hundreds of hours of phone calls by staff at Kensington Palace and then Buckingham Palace, using every ploy in the PR book to avoid unflattering stories about Meghan’s behavior towards staff in the press.

I should know; I was part of many of those calls, which often included threats of legal or regulatory action.

But I’m a journalist and it’s my job to follow the story wherever it leads.

The fact that I had been very positive about Meghan’s joining the royal family, celebrating her wedding day as one of the most exciting moments in modern British history and thinking she could be a game changer for the modern monarchy as it prepares to transition from Elizabeth II to Charles III was irrelevant, since what happened behind the scenes was clearly in the public interest.

So on November 8, 2018, I was the first reporter in the world to break down the details of the real tensions between Meghan and her new family members, writing in the now famous Tiaragate story, “The Queen warned Prince Harry about Meghan’s behavior and attitude Markle before their wedding after an argument over the bride’s tiara.”

A source told me the Queen said, “Meghan can’t have what she wants. She gets the tiara she gets from me.’

That was an extraordinary intervention by a monarch known for keeping the peace between her relatives.

And the same story contained this fascinating detail: “Meghan and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, argue over the treatment of the staff.”

A royal insider then told me, “Meghan can be tough. She sets high standards and is used to working in a Hollywood environment.’

Those tentative steps of mine then to reveal the inner workings of the Sussexes fallout with their relatives helped unravel the reality over the next 14 months, culminating in me revealing their plan to Megxit in January 2020.

This has all become highly relevant now, as it appears that Harry and Meghan’s claim, according to the Netflix trailer, is that the royal establishment itself was planting stories to make them look bad on purpose and to incite racism towards them. to encourage.

That accusation would be laughable were it not so serious.

And that’s why I now firmly believe that Buckingham Palace should give Sussex Survivors Squad members, former employees who say they were “bullied” by Meghan, the opportunity to speak publicly and reveal “their truth.” without the fear of being sued for violating strict confidentiality agreements.

Such a move would be highly unconventional, but I believe it is necessary now.

A former employee under a confidentiality agreement told The Times newspaper today: “The only way to end it for good is for us to speak and for the palace to firmly reject their lies.”

They added: ‘I have certainly chosen to remain silent out of respect for the Crown, but if they continue to attack us and our characters, reputation etc, we must feel that we are equally supported by the Royal Family. ‘

Buckingham Palace must also publish the results of the independent inquiry into Meghan’s harassment allegations, which have always been denied by the Sussexes.

Despite what Harry claims, those two steps are the only way for the public to hear the “full truth” of what really happened.

King Charles has so far been determined to stay away from what the monarch considers mudslinging, but the stakes are just too high right now.

I don’t believe Harry and Meghan’s “full truth” based on my years of reporting on their time in the royal family.

But if the other side is forced to remain silent, it could quickly become the truth in the eyes of the public, especially awake Americans desperate to attack a great British institution.