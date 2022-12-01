DAN WOOTON: King Charles must stop giving Sussexes the benefit-of-the doubt and remove their titles

A 59-second declaration of war on the British royal family.

That’s the only conclusion that can be drawn from the release of the awesome Netflix trailer for Harry and Meghan’s highly anticipated and deeply blatant reality show, designed specifically to derail William and Kate’s already troubled US tour.

But the movie-style preview portraying the Welsh as the evil villains in the Sussexes’ tale of awakened victimhood does so much more than just that – and they know it.

It is confirmation that, despite the hopes of a grieving King Charles, relations with his youngest son and daughter-in-law are now forever broken.

Harry couldn’t even wait for the coronation before he unleashed his series of grenades, for God’s sake.

There’s no going back after this brutal assault on the British monarchy just weeks after the death of Queen Elizabeth the Great, which is tastelessly exploited in the just-released teaser, using a photo of Meghan in mourning.

But it gets worse.

“Nobody sees what goes on behind closed doors,” says Harry.

From a shot of Meghan sitting on a chair seemingly crying as she reads a news report on her phone, to a shot of William and Kate, with Charles and Camilla at their sides, giving the camera an icy look.

There is no subtlety in the message: old-fashioned colonial royals bad/modern waketopian Susssexes good.

Meghan then laments, “If the stakes are that high, wouldn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Um, no actually, if your track record of deceit, manipulation and truth-twisting is second to none.

I personally would much rather hear from Charles, Camilla, William and Kate, whom the Sussexes know are forever gagged by the duty of being king or next in line.

So Harry and Meghan can say what they want, belittling any reaction that comes through the “men in gray suits” at the Palace or the British media, two groups they despise for giving them some domestic truths over the years. have told

Perhaps the only consolation is that the late queen need not endure such an unfair ambush of her own flesh and blood, a subject that caused her much distress in her last years.

I’ve long warned that Meghan’s public destruction of her own family, the Markle’s, was just a preview of what was to come from this highly manipulative Hollywood power player.

Now, with her husband’s unconditional support, I have no doubt she’s coming for the Windsors, to hell with the consequences.

Montecito is ground zero in Harry and Meghan’s toxic plot to bring down the royal family.

Of course, they’ve had more than a little help from their Hollywood paymasters Netflix, a company that has spent the past five years trying to tarnish the memory of the Queen’s reign in the minds of young Americans.

After that other TV work of fiction, Meghan’s lying party with Oprah Winfrey, the US, at least in the Democratic states, is becoming increasingly hostile to the royal family, as we saw with the unfortunate bit of boos for William and Kate at last night’s basketball in Boston .

Anti-monarchy is fast becoming a very healthy wake industry in the United States, guaranteeing commentators TV slots on left-wing MSNBC and column inches in the British-hating New York Times.

It also means treating every piece of H&M propaganda as fact in an attempt to paint a picture of the royal family as a hotbed of racism.

Today’s trailer was just a small taste of what’s to come in the coming weeks from the destructive Montecito moaners, with the full series set to give the Republicans plenty of ammunition, and Harry’s telling autobiography Spare next month wreaking even more havoc

Like Kate and William’s tour of the Caribbean earlier this year, which turned into a PR disaster due to an unfortunate photo opportunity where they met elated members of the public through a barbed wire fence.

Because in the deranged attempt to present the royal family as racist relics, all sense of justice goes out the window.

See the hysterical reaction to the unfortunate comments of the 83-year-old best friend of the late Queen, Lady Susan Hussey, who was thrown under the bus yesterday after 60 years of loyal service to appease the awakened crowd.

But King Charles and Prince William have to be careful.

In the ensuing hysteria after each scandal, they make it clear that the late Queen’s never complain/never explain policy died with her.

Such an approach carries significant risks.

As humiliated by Reverend Mariama White-Hammond, Boston’s chief of environment, energy and open space, who used the opening of William’s own Earthshot awards to opine that he should consider “the legacy of colonialism and racism” over “the degradation of land and our planet,” in a clear nod to the debate over toxic reparations, while he had to sit still and listen.

Instead of trying to shake Harry and Meghan up, I believe Charles and William should take a much more aggressive approach.

So don’t sit back and accept lies being told, especially when it comes to the existential issue of whether the royal family is racist, a claim angrily Wills rightly denied on record after the Oprah interview.

Harry and Meghan are only worth tens of millions to Hollywood and big business, while embodying the British royal family that could never be bought

Of course I know what all this furore is really about: money and lots of it.

Harry and Meghan are only worth tens of millions to Hollywood and big business, while they are the epitome of the British royal family that could never be bought.

Enough is enough – the Sussexes can no longer be given the benefit of the doubt.

The time has come for Charles to go nuclear as well by stripping his son and his wife of their royal titles.

Why on earth they would want to maintain association with an institution they so despise is beyond me.

These are going to be a difficult and torrid few months for the royal family, but I remain comforted by the likelihood that Harry and Meghan will follow in the footsteps of the disgraced Duke of Windsor, who abdicated as king, and his American divorcee Wallis. Simpson.

Ultimately, the public respects royals who offer their privileged lives in the service of their people, not for the betterment of themselves.