Dan Walker mocked by fans after making X-rated typo while promoting new show

Dan Walker was hilariously mocked by fans after he made an X-rated typo in a Saturday morning tweet.

The TV personality, 45, made sure to self-correct after accidentally writing “dogging” while promoting his new Channel 5 show, Digging for Treasure.

Posing with his co-stars Michaela Strachan and Raksha Dave after the debut episode aired, he had written: ‘Fantastic response to Dogging For Treasure last night and great numbers!

“Which parking lot will be filming the next Dogging for Treasure?” Dan Walker was mocked by fans after making an X-rated typo in a Saturday morning tweet

‘Thank you for watching and for the feedback. Today we film again – with less blows – and celebrate with a snack of your choice.

“See you next Friday at 9 a.m. @michaelastracha @Raksha_Digs @dfttc5,” he concluded.

It was just two minutes later when he saw the gaffe, after being warned by fans, and wrote in a follow-up message, “DIG DIG DIGGING,” followed by a trio of emojis covering their eyes.

In the show, Dan goes in search of hidden treasures with the help of metal detectors, mudlarks and marine archaeologists.

His followers joked in the comments: “Can you let us know which parking garage will be shooting the next Dogging for Treasure?”

A second added, “Gosh Dan, is there anything else you’d love to share.”

“Thank god Twitter doesn’t have an edit button,” wrote a third.

TV host Max Rushden joked: ‘A great typo, or a really new starting point for @danwalker here x’.

It comes after Dan reveals that his early start is “irritating” his wife and family.

The broadcaster anchored the BBC breakfast show for six years, forcing him to wake up at 3am.

He started presenting 5 News on Channel 5 earlier this month alongside Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije, 43, but admitted that his biological clock has not yet been adjusted to allow him to enjoy sleeping in.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant admitted he’s still an early riser and joked on Monday that he recently annoyed his wife Sarah by “cleaning up the garage at 6am.”

During a performance on Loose Women, he said: ‘I still wake up and get up quite early, but my old life used to be a 3 a.m. alarm, so I’m still up at 5 in the morning.

“I think I’m irritating my wife and family right now because I notice I have so much more energy. I was cleaning out the garage at 6 am.

“I never minded getting up at 3am because I felt like I was ahead of everyone else, so I always got up early, I’ve never slept so much.

“Once I get up, I’ll just keep going.”