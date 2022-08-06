Dan Newhouse, Who Voted to Impeach Trump, Wins Washington Primary

Washington Representative Dan Newhouse, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald J. Trump for instigating the January 6 Capitol attack, advances to November’s general election to seek a fifth term after finishing in the top two in a busy primary, according to The Associated Press. He will face Doug White, a Democratic businessman, who narrowly followed him Friday night.

Under Washington’s electoral laws, the top two candidates in the primary, regardless of party, advance to the general election. The race in Washington’s fourth congressional district was made up of seven Republicans, including Mr. Newhouse, and one Democrat, Mr. white.

Mr Newhouse, 66, angered Mr Trump and local Republicans after he backed his second impeachment.