Dan Murphy's: How long wine lasts once opened – and how to make it last longer

A wine merchant has revealed how long different drops last once opened – and how to make each one stay fresh a little longer.

Sean Menzes from Australia said that when a wine bottle is cracked, oxidation begins to take place – a chemical reaction where the wine is exposed to oxygen.

How long the alcohol lasts depends on the type of wine, how it is stored and how much is left in the bottle.

Menzes told the Australian Alcohol Retailer Dan Murphy’s an open bottle of white wine or rosé will last between three and five days if kept cool in the fridge.

Sparkling wine only lasts one to two days after opening, so it’s best to invest in a good quality cork or enjoy a bottle with others.

In winter, opened bottles of red wine will last between four and five days, but in summer, due to the heat, it will last two to three days.

It is also recommended to store red wine in a dark place, regardless of whether it is open or closed.

How long does an open bottle of wine last? White wine and rosé – 3-5 days if kept refrigerated Sparkling wine – 1-2 days, maybe 3 if a bottle cap is used Red wine – 4-5 days in winter or 2-3 days in summer Source: Dan Murphy’s

Fortunately, there are a number of ways to make your leftover wine last longer.

The age-old trick of placing a teaspoon down the neck of an open bottle of wine doesn’t do much, so Mr Menzes recommends buying a bottle stopper.

If you only have a glass or two left in a 750ml bottle, you may be able to transfer it to a smaller bottle.

This will decrease the surface area and amount of air inside the bottle to slow down the oxidation process.