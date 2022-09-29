Sussex 258 (Haines 108*, Tear 56) and 554 for Dec 8 (Orr 198, Haines 177, Ibrahim 100*, Salter 5-138) drew with glamorgan 533 for Dec 9 (Cooke 141, Gill 119, Lloyd 56, Patel 51*)

Ali Orr just missed a double hundred as Tom Haines made 177 and Dan Ibrahim an undefeated century as Sussex hit the final day to tie with Glamorgan in the LV=County Championship.

Orr was fired for 198 as Sussex piled up 554 for 8 in their second innings at the 1st Central County Ground. The players shook hands shortly after 18-year-old Ibrahim reached his first century.

Orr had added 13 runs to his overnight 185, including his tenth six off Andrew Salter, when Haines hit a ball back into the field and Ajaz Patel bounced it off his stumps, knocking Orr out of his ground. He left to a standing ovation after also hitting 18 limits and hitting 174 balls.

Sussex lost four wickets in 17 overs for 30 runs, with Haines watching from the other side, giving Glamorgan hopes they might be able to finish the season with a win.

There was a bit more turn for Glamorgan spinners Patel and Salter to exploit but Tom Alsop was held on the back end and cut off the back foot, Tom Clark tried to loft Salter half way and was caught riding back by Patel and Fynn Hudson . Prentice pushed forward to Salter and was caught behind when the ball bounced a fraction of the straight.

Haines pushed on and hit his 150 with a clip to the midwicket line at Salter, but after adding eight more runs after lunch, he aimed a tired shot through midwicket at Patel and was caught by subfielder Andy Gorvin. Most Glamorgan players congratulated him when he received another standing ovation after scoring 285 runs in the match. The Sussex captain finished the season with 941 runs, with 528 in this match and in his 243 against Derbyshire in April.

Gorvin took a nice dive midway through to clear Charlie Tear and give Salter his third wicket, and the off-spinner struck again as Faheem Ashraf rode off the field to get off the goal and Salter ducked to the left for a superb catch with one hand.

In the beginning it was hard work for Ibrahim. It took him 21 balls to clear the goal, but gradually got the measure of a precise Glamorgan attack. A score of 41 for the eighth wicket with Jack Carson took enough time to end Glamorgan’s chances of winning and after tea the question was whether he could complete his century.

Salter threw unchanged from the end of the sea to the first over after tea, when he caught Carson at midwicket. But Glamorgan brought in their part-time bowlers and after playing five specks from Sam Northeast, Ibrahim took an offside single to reach his century, off 194 balls with 11 fours and a six.