Dan Hardy calls Nate Diaz vs Chimaev fight ‘an assassination attempt’

Commentator-turned UFC star Dan Hardy is so outraged by the lopsided match between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev in Las Vegas in September that he has criticized the organization, calling the fight a “assassination attempt” against Diaz.

The aging Diaz and in-form Chimaev are set to fight as the headliner of UFC 279 on September 10 in the Sin City, but fans were quick to write off the veteran’s odds.

“RIP Nate Diaz,” one wrote on Twitter, while another tweeted that “Nate Diaz has signed his death warrant.”

It sounds dramatic, but Hardy, who is now a prominent commentator after his successful 25-10-0 fighting career, agreed.

Nate Diaz (left) will face rising contender Khamzat Chimaev (right) in the UFC 279 main event

Former UFC star turned commentator Dan Hardy has lashed out at organization decision to set up fight between Chimaev and Diaz

“I just hope Nate comes through well because I think he has good opportunities outside of the UFC. It’s just a shame they’re going to make this assassination attempt on him before he leaves,” Hardy said The MMA hour.

It comes as the Diaz, who has had 25 fights in the UFC, said he was being “held hostage” by the organization.

The 21-13-0 veteran has tried to leave the UFC but got the detour; and claims the organization refused to book him fights as they tried to negotiate a new contract.

Diaz has claimed he is being ‘held hostage’ by the UFC for trying to leave the organization

Reportedly, the UFC would not have booked Diaz for the one-sided match against Chimaev if they could have signed him a new contract – something Hardy absolutely disapproved of.

“It doesn’t feel like a fair fight. It feels like a very, very cruel thing to do to someone who is a legit legend. Because they have spoken out against the organization, they are being executed on live TV,” he said.

Diaz has been one of the most popular fighters in the US since the start of his career in 2004, despite a lack of top players, but there is no doubt that his skills are on the wane.

Nate Diaz was left bloodied in his most recent fight – a unanimous loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June 2021

Chimaev (11-0-0) on the other hand is an absolutely ruthless fighter, and the Chechen Swede has had six knockouts in his 11-fight undefeated career.

Hardy is a big fan of Chimaev, but is clearly determined in his belief that this fight shouldn’t take place given the current disparity in their skills.

Hardy denounced the UFC’s allegedly vengeful behavior, something he says has long been customary at the organization.

Khamzat Chimaev salutes the crowd for his win over Gilbert Burns in April this year

“I like Khamzat Chimaev, I just think they are in different positions now. He’s on the rise and Diaz is a legend on his way out,” he said.

I’m just really sad that it’s happening and that we can’t celebrate these fighters when they come to the end of their careers.

“But it’s the style of the UFC, isn’t it? If they decide to say goodbye to you, they’ll try to harm you in every possible way,” Hardy said.

Chimaev has an untenable $1.08 chance for the fight, and UFC fans have fully agreed with his favoritism, fearing for Diaz’s safety.

Twitter user wrote: ‘Nate Diaz has signed his death warrant and will fight (being mauled by) Khamzat Chimaev in the 5 round main event of UFC 279 on September 10. I am delighted. This is sooo perfect. My favorite fighter will be the one who puts an end to Nate Diaz. What a gift.’

Another user joked: ‘Dana White is going to kill Nate Diaz like it’s Game of Thrones’.

For his part, Chimaev is willing to sign the death warrant after ominously telling ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto that he will “arrange Nate Diaz’s funeral with the UFC.”

Diaz has stated that he plans to pursue opportunities outside of the UFC after his contract expires.