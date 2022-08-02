Dan Evans breezes past Kyle Edmund in all-British clash in Washington

Dan Evans secured his place in the third round of the Citi Open with a win over compatriot Kyle Edmund.

The 32-year-old 16th seed made short shrift of an opponent who had to work his way back from a long-term injury, winning 6-1 6-2 in just over an hour in Washington.

He will now face American Taylor Fritz or Australian Alexei Popyrin in the next round, while Edmund looks back on his return to singles after being out for 20 months after three knee surgeries.

Dan Evans (above) secured his place in the third round of the Citi Open on Tuesday

Afterwards in court, Evans said: “My focus was very good. I had a bit of a blip at the end, but I thought I wasn’t doing much wrong. He hit, I think, three winners.

“I’m just really happy that I’m still going. It’s always fun to start a new swing with a win and it’s fun to progress to the third round.”

Evans only needed 22 minutes to claim the first set for the loss of a single game, taking advantage of a series of errors from a rusty Edmund.

The 32-year-old defeated compatriot Kyle Edmund (above) in straight-set to continue

He broke through to 15 in the opening game and repeated it in the fifth and seventh, with unforced errors costing the former British number one dear.

Edmund, 27, held the serve with an ace to tie the second set at 1-1, but again mistakes were costly as Evans raced to a 4-1 lead with a near-clear display.

He broke again to serve for the game as Edmund’s first serve failed him, but he was immediately put back after his opponent produced a fine forehand return and then a superb drop shot to earn his chance.

The delay proved temporary, however, as Evans took the win in 62 minutes the second time he asked for it.