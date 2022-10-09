Dan Churchill reveals how he maintains his incredible physique

<!–

Celebrity chef Dan Churchill has revealed how he manages to maintain his ripped physique despite spending all day in the kitchen.

The 33-year-old, who rose to fame during a stint on MasterChef 10 years ago, was a personal trainer before his TV fame and still enjoys working out.

Raised in Sydney, Dan now spends most of his time in New York City – where his career as a ‘performance chef’ has taken off.

Celebrity chef Dan Churchill has revealed how he maintains his chiseled physique despite being surrounded by food all day

Dan says exercise is a big part of his life and gives him something to focus on other than work

He told FEMAIL he is training for his mental health – and is training for the New York Marathon, where he hopes to set a new personal best time of three hours and 15 minutes.

His schedule includes long runs, interval, strength and tempo training.

“Exercise has always been a part of my life, basically I just love being active,” he said.

He admitted that it wasn’t always easy to find enough time to exercise due to his busy lifestyle and irregular schedule.

“You just have to be flexible, that might mean getting up early for the gym or going late at night if your typical routine is out of whack,” he said.

Dan doesn’t count ‘fun fitness’ like surfing as part of his training regime.

Dan, 33, doesn’t count fun physical activities like surfing as a workout session

What does Dan’s day look like on a plate? First breakfast: Sourdough toast with peanut butter and/or jam Second breakfast: A giant bowl of oats with ‘all the goodies’ including chia and hemp seeds and fruit Lunch: A whole grain vegetable bowl Dinner: This changes often and depends on how he feels and where he is Snacks: Smoothies and homemade bliss balls

Although being fit is not part of his trade, it has become an important factor in his brand – with many people following him for his advice on healthy eating.

Being in the kitchen all day means constant access to food, and Dan admits to having two breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks every day.

He will be at the AFL Grand Final before returning to the States where he will continue to grow his brand, shape his physique and get fast enough for the upcoming New York Marathon

He loves food and has managed to combine it with exercise to create his brand

Dan is known as a performance chef and has a large following of people who want to eat well without putting on weight

“I exercise a lot and I’m lucky to have a high metabolism,” he said.

Dan flew back to Australia for Blackmore’s Sydney Running Festival and a wedding, but says being able to hug his mum was a highlight.

He took part in the AFL Grand Final before returning to the US where he will continue to grow his brand, shape his physique and get fast enough for the New York Marathon.