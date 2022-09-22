Dan Churchill: Celebrity chef reveals how to make the perfect brownies using one VERY surprising 

Dan Churchill has shocked fans by adding black beans to his brownies

Celebrity chef Dan Churchill has revealed how to make the perfect brownies at home – using black beans as his secret, game-changing ingredient.

The 33-year-old chef posted his brownie recipe on Instagram, praising fans for using the beans, but insists they are the ‘best ever’.

‘I know it sounds weird, but trust me legends, these little weapons of a bean make an epic sticky texture and bring everything together.

“This brownie recipe is so good it will shock you,” he said.

The recipe calls for beans, maple syrup and vanilla as well as olive oil, baking powder, cocoa and a flax egg and chocolate nibs.

He begins by putting maple syrup, vanilla, beans and olive oil into a blender and blending it at full speed.

She then adds her cocoa and baking powder to a separate bowl and whisks it together,

The flax egg is added to the dry mixture before the wet ingredients are added. The mixture is topped up with the chocolate pieces before putting it all in the oven to cook.

His fans had a lot to say about it.

“Adding black beans seems very strange, but you’ve never steered me wrong,” said one man.

While some were wary of mentioning beans in their treats, others loved the recipe.

“Okay, I’ll have to try,” said one.

“Looks good but when you said fold it in all I could think of was Schitt’s Creek,” added another.

Others offered their own ‘very cheeky’ tweaks to the recipe.

“Fun fact, any box brownie mix and a can of black beans works too,” said one.

“I like to use mashed sweet potatoes too, do the same,” said another.

Known as a performance chef, Churchill eats and prepares a meal that helps him maintain his muscular physique.

He became famous ten years ago when he appeared on Masterchef.