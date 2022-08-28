Dan Andrews sends thousands of nurses and midwives to get university for FREE in Victoria

<!–

More than 10,000 budding nurses and midwives will have their college degrees paid off in full to ease the workforce pressure on Victoria’s stretched health system.

The nurses and midwives will be recruited and trained for free starting next year as part of a $270 million initiative announced Sunday by the Victorian government.

Under the five-year program, all new domestic students who enroll in a professional nursing and obstetrics course in 2023 and 2024 will receive a scholarship of up to $16,500 to cover course costs.

Students would receive $9,000 over their three years of study, and the remaining $7,500 would be paid off if they worked in Victorian public health for two years.

Nurses and midwives will be offered their courses for free under a new schedule announced by Victorian Prime Minister Dan Andrews (pictured)

“We will pay their entire HECS debt,” Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said on Sunday to applause from dozens of workers gathered at the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) office.

‘They don’t clap for themselves; they clap because they know an extra pair of helping hands is best.’

VICTORIA’S HEALTH EXPENSES OF $270 M * Free university courses for over 10,000 nurses and midwives * A comprehensive postgraduate midwifery program to cover course costs and salary support for 150 existing nurses to complete their studies * $11,000 scholarships to cover course fees for registered nurses to become registered nurses * $12,000 scholarships for 100 new nurse practitioners in both acute and community settings * More than $20 million to help graduates and postgraduates transition to hospital work

Scholarships worth an average of $10,000 will also be awarded to postgraduate nurses to complete studies in specialist areas, including critical care, emergency care, pediatrics and cancer care.

Mr Andrews said the Victorian government has been working on the package for months as hospitals across the state collapse under the weight of the latest COVID-19 wave.

“Our hospital system is under very, very significant pressure,” he said, adding that on any given day 2,000 health workers were sick with the virus this winter.

“When Covid is raging, well, nurses aren’t immune to that.”

Shadow Health spokeswoman Georgie Crozier said the opposition would honor the commitment, marking that the coalition will release its full personnel policy closer to November’s state elections.

“Daniel Andrews has had eight years to do this and has done nothing,” she said.

“This government is devoid of ideas and is coming at this late hour to make an announcement.”

Secretary of State for the ANMF, Lisa Fitzpatrick, said she was pleased with the Victorian government’s announcement, but concerned about the opposition’s promise to match it.

“It’s kind of like the Meg Ryan (quote) ‘I just want what she’s got,'” she said, referring to a famous scene from the 1989 movie When Harry Met Sally.

“I’m afraid they’ll just say that if they don’t know the details of the commitment, so that’s disturbing.”

The funding plan will bring more staff to hospitals to ease pressure on the health care system (Photo: Dan Andrews at Austin Hospital in Melbourne on Tuesday)

Ms. Fitzpatrick believes the $270 million package will make it easier to fill schedules and allow more nurses to incorporate flexible work arrangements.

Health has been identified by both major parties as a key area of ​​focus for the upcoming state elections after two and a half pandemic-plagued years.

The opposition has pledged to suspend the Andrews administration’s multimillion-dollar Suburban Rail Loop to redirect funding to build and upgrade hospitals in Melbourne and regional Victoria if it wins the November poll.