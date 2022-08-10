Dan Andrew’s photo infuriates top doctor as new mask rule is introduced

One of Australia’s top doctors has noticed a flaw in a seemingly ordinary photo of Daniel Andrews as the Victorian Prime Minister announced that N95 masks will be distributed to the public free of charge.

Mr Andrews proudly posed in one of the surgical masks alongside Chris Turner, the deputy CEO of Cohealth, a Victorian government-funded community health facility.

The agency is tasked with helping to distribute the masks to vulnerable Australians as part of the plan announced Tuesday.

However, former deputy chief health officer Dr. Nick Coatsworth was quick to share his critique of Mr Turner’s masking technique.

‘A few questions: is the gentleman right? [Mr Turner] do you know that wearing an N95 with a beard means it’s not N95 anymore?” he asked.

“So, what’s the success rate for the N95s that are offered to the public for free?”

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews posed in one of the surgical masks next to Cohealth deputy CEO Chris Turner (right) on Tuesday

dr. Nick Coatsworth was quick to point out a flaw with Mr Turner’s mask wearing technique

dr. Coatsworth asked if Mr Turner knew that wearing an N95 with a beard ‘means it is no longer an N95 mask’ and therefore cannot provide optimal protection against germs

Beards and facial hair can cause a decreased seal on N95 masks, which in turn can put the wearer and others at increased risk of transmission, according to the NSW Covid-19 Critical Intelligence Unit.

“In all seriousness, if you belong to a vulnerable group and are using these masks, check out how to do a proper fit check,” explained Dr. Coatsworth out.

When worn correctly, the masks filter very fine particles from the air and help prevent germs from reaching the wearer’s mouth and nose.

Optimal use of the masks depends on a good seal with the wearer’s skin to provide the best protection, says NSW Health.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, large numbers of health professionals have dropped their beards for a close shave to get the best protection from N95 surgical masks (pictured, Mr Andrews and Mr Turner arrive at a press conference on Tuesday)

“A few questions: does the gentleman on the right know that wearing an N95 with a beard means it’s not N95 anymore?” asked Dr. Coatsworth (pictured in 2020) on Twitter

While there is no direct evidence that there is an increased risk of transmission for people with facial hair, large numbers of health professionals have dropped their beards and opted for a close shave during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A study comparing the appropriate filtration efficiencies of five commonly used masks found that N95 respirators provide the best respiratory protection for bearded men,” states a report from the NSW Critical Intelligence Unit.

“While the KF94 and KN95 custom filtration efficiency was compromised by longer beard length, they were better options than procedural and cotton face masks.”

It is not the first time Dr Coatsworth has criticized the Victorian government’s response to the pandemic.

“What I would say is there is clearly one state in the country that seems to be sticking to their restrictions longer than others and that is Victoria and I disagree,” he told the Daily Mail Australia in April.

“In the end it comes down to the people of Victoria whether it is the right choice or not. I think they will make that decision in the next election.’

As part of the initiative in Victoria, more than three million masks will be distributed through state-run testing sites, community health services such as Cohealth and the public transport network to protect those most vulnerable to the virus from an increase in cases.

Over the next four to six weeks, each Victorian who presents for a free rapid antigen or PCR test will receive a box of 10 N95 masks with instructions on how best to wear them to reduce transmission.

Evidence suggests beards can cause a decreased seal on COVID-19 masks, including N95s

Mr Andrews defended the timing of the announcement as the state begins to see a decline in Covid cases, saying authorities have been handing out masks for a long time.

“This is pretty much a push to the end of this wave,” he told reporters.

Victoria registered a further 6,380 new cases and 44 deaths on Tuesday, the highest daily number in nearly two weeks.

But daily numbers of Covid cases and hospitalizations have slowly declined in recent weeks after peaking at 14,293 and 906, respectively.

When worn properly, N95 masks work to filter very fine particles from the air and prevent germs from reaching the wearer’s mouth and nose

The seven-day average for hospital cases has fallen to 678, easing pressure on the state’s ailing health system.

“It’s pretty clear now that we’ve passed the peak of this wave and we want to do everything we can to get those numbers down,” Andrews said.

Face coverings remain mandatory in high-risk environments, including hospitals, aged care, and on public transportation, and are highly recommended in indoor environments.

Last month, the prime minister ruled out the return of mandatory face masks despite an increase in new infections and Covid-19 hospitalizations.

The Victorian government has not yet made face masks mandatory in all indoor environments such as shopping malls, leaving the decision to personal choice.

The Victoria President of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners Victoria, Anita Munoz, says there are practical steps anyone can take.

“In addition to getting vaccinations and boosters, I urge everyone to wear a mask indoors and where social distancing is difficult, such as at sports competitions,” Dr Munoz said in a statement.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the free masks are a good reason to get tested, with authorities estimating that only 45 percent of total infections are currently being diagnosed and recorded.

“Remember, knowing you test positive for Covid (on RATs or PCR) is the only way to be on a care pathway and access oral treatments if you qualify,” he tweeted.

Sutton noted last week that the recommendation for indoor masks could last for ‘years’ unless a vaccine is created that will work on all future variants.