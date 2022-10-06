Dan Andrews in row with Catholic Archbishop Peter Comensoli

Dan Andrews may be risking the wrath of a higher power after questioning the local leader of his own church about what is ‘true’ Christianity.

Essendon chief executive Andrew Thorburn’s forced resignation on Tuesday over his links to a shingles-preaching church has brought Victoria’s premier into direct opposition with Catholic Archbishop of Melbourne Peter Comensoli.

The two Victorians until recently shared both faith in Catholicism and also devotion to Essendon, in the state’s unofficial religion the AFL.

Self-confessed Catholic and Victorian Premier Dan Andrews finds himself on the opposite side of views held by the highest local authority of his church over the forced resignation of former Essendon boss Andrew Thorburn.

Andrews insists that his support for the club’s move to force Mr. Thorburn out is inspired by his Catholicism, while the archbishop’s holy wrath has been so inflamed that he is looking for a new club to follow.

After Mr. Thorburn was forced to resign because he would not relinquish his presidency of the City on a Hill church, which has preached against homosexuality and abortion, Mr. Andrews quick off the mark in praising the club.

Andrews condemned the church’s views as ‘absolutely appalling’, ‘bigotry’ and ‘intolerant’.

When asked about this on Wednesday, Mr Andrews gave a mini-sermon to those who hold such beliefs.

Catholic Archbishop of Melbourne Peter Comensoli has resigned his membership of Essendon, which he accuses of rejecting believers

“They might want to consider whether they need to be a little more kind-hearted and a little more inclusive,” he said.

‘Aren’t we all God’s children? Seriously, seriously, there is no room for bigotry, there is no room for stigmatizing people.’

However, Archbishop Comensoli was more concerned that the people being stigmatized were “people of faith” who did not believe in homosexuality or abortion.

He told Melbourne talkback radio host Neil Mitchell on Wednesday that Essendon’s ‘rejection’ of such people has prompted him to renounce his membership of the club.

Former NAB chief Andrew Thornburn was forced to choose between being chairman of his church, which preaches against homosexuality and abortion, and being Essendon’s chief executive, where he walked away from the job

“I think I’ll go elsewhere,” he said.

‘When there is a rejection of so many other believers by their actions, it is a significant reality.’

Archbishop Comensoli said Mr Thorburn’s case appeared to be about discrimination in the workplace.

“I think there is a very real question about the religious expression of someone who is very seriously undermined in their employment and in their future prospects,” he said.

‘These are positions that people have, they are reasonable positions that can be argued for, they are certainly not agreed upon by everyone, I acknowledge that.

Archbishop Comensoli, seen here at the 2018 service where he took up the post, says Essendon’s move will divide the community

‘I am a faithful servant of the Catholic Church, I would very much like to defend the unborn, give them a voice.’

Far from bringing more ‘inclusivity’ Archbishop Comensoli believed Essendon’s actions were sowing discord.

“Think of all the families that have now been polarized,” he said.

“They’re around the kitchen table, they’re having their conversation. They’re Essendon supporters and they’ve got a belief and they’re going ‘good, I believe it and now my team is saying it’s not good’.’

Asked about the Archbishop’s comments on Thursday, Mr Andrews insisted his faith was an expression of his Catholic faith.

Dan Andrews, seen here with former Labor Prime Minister Paul Keating (pictured right) at September’s National Memorial Service for Queen Elizabeth II in Canberra, says his Catholic faith ‘guides him every day’

“I’m not here to have a debate with religious leaders, but I just want to say this: I’m Catholic,” he said.

‘I send my children to Catholic schools. My faith is important to me. It guides me every day.

‘It also guides me in my sense of what is right and wrong, and if I can just say with the utmost respect, shouting homophobia is not the problem. Homophobia is the problem.’

The Prime Minister said that treating people with equality and justice was the essence of Catholicism.

‘For me it is my Catholicism. That is my belief, he said.

Unlike the Archbishop, Mr Andrews will remain among the Essendon faithful.

“Anyone who is a supporter who hasn’t joined yet, please join,” he said.

‘It’s a fantastic football club.

Sir. Thornburn, who was previously the chief executive of NAB bank, stepped down after just one day as Bombers CEO when old sermons from his church’s railings against homosexuality and abortion were unearthed.