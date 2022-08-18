Dan Andrews hits out at journalist after back injury care in Victoria is brought up 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dan Andrews lectured to a reporter who reported a patient with a back injury, using his experience with the same injury to defend the standard of hospital care in his state.

The journalist asked the Victorian Prime Minister why a patient with a fractured vertebra had to be transported by stretcher across the parking lot of Box Hill Hospital.

Mr Andrews faced a quirk amid escalating complaints about Victoria’s negative pressure hospital system due to bed and staff shortages as he became defensive.

The prime minister, 50, fractured his T7 vertebrae and fractured five ribs during a horror fall at a holiday home on the Mornington Peninsula in Sorrento on March 9 last year. His lung also partially collapsed.

He admitted that he slipped on a wet stairway and was rushed to the intensive care unit at Alfred Hospital.

Dan Andrews gave a talk to a reporter reporting a patient with a back injury, using his experience with the same injury to defend the standard of hospital care in his state

Mr Andrews was hospitalized on 9 March 2021 and spent 10 days in hospital after the horrific fall at a holiday home in Sorrento. He returned to the state’s top job after 111 days of recovery

A new report found that more than two-thirds of patients at a major Melbourne hospital, Monash Medical Center in Clayton, were not treated within the recommended time frame.

Andrews, who took 111 days off after his fall at his vacation home last March, seemed triggered by the reporter’s question and snapped back.

He barked that there was “nothing comfortable” about breaking someone’s back, which he said was a “very serious” injury.

Dan Andrews photographed with his teenage daughter Grace on April 18 – one of the few photos of Mr Andrews during his recovery

“I can confirm from personal experience and nothing about those types of injuries is easy and sometimes there are challenges but the staff are doing their best to provide the best care for those patients and all patients,” said Mr Andrews.

He said his injury meant he knew Victoria’s doctors and nurses are “doing their very best, their very best” to treat patients.

The injury, which left him unable to breathe or call for help, was so bad that his wife Catherine feared he would die.

Instead, seeing him sit on the bench of Victoria’s top job for three and a half months and led to a long recovery.

Mr Andrews, 50, fractured his T7 vertebrae and fractured five ribs in a horror fall at a Mornington Peninsula holiday home on March 9 last year and was rushed to Alfred Hospital

Some commentators have speculated that Mr Andrews’ occasional temper may be caused by back pain.

“When I put my foot on the first step. I knew I was in trouble. I didn’t really feel connected to the step, it just slipped off, I almost got in the air,” he said at the time.

‘Then all I hear is this almighty crunch.

“When I heard the creaking, I knew. I thought this was serious, we’re in trouble here.’