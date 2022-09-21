Dan Andrews ends Victorian public transport Covid mask mandate

<!–

Dan Andrews has relented and eventually ended Victoria’s public transport mask mandate after every other state scrapped theirs.

The Victorian Prime Minister was the last holdout after NSW, South Australia and Queensland ended mandates this week.

More than 100 fines were issued on Victorian public transport and more than 181,000 warnings in less than a month as part of a crackdown on Covid-19 mask compliance.

Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said masks will no longer be mandatory on public transport, taxis or taxis from 11:59pm on Thursday.

“The decision brings Victoria into line with mask requirements in most other states, and will ensure greater national consistency on approaches to mask wearing,” she said.

“These sensible changes will bring consistency to the community on mask-wearing requirements and I thank the Chief Health Officer for his advice on this matter.

As we start living with Covid, it’s important that we bring about lasting behavioral change in the community – and that means giving people the choice to wear masks to protect themselves and those around them.

“It is vital that Victorians stay up to date with their Covid vaccinations, to help prevent serious illness and relieve pressure on the health system.”

Masks must still be worn in hospitals, nursing homes or other healthcare facilities, and for anyone who had Covid but was not required to isolate.

They were still highly recommended indoors, in situations where people cannot physically distance themselves, for those with Covid symptoms, and for anyone who may be immunocompromised or vulnerable to Covid.

“People should also ensure good indoor ventilation, get tested if they have symptoms and talk to their doctor about Covid treatments,” Ms Thomas said.

Mr Andrews’ government had declined a few days earlier to suggest that the mandate would end after Western Australia and SA.

“Our focus remains on educating Victorians rather than handing out fines, which is why we have distributed nearly 160,000 masks to passengers on public transport,” a government spokesman said Monday.

“Public transport operators continue to ensure mask compliance and additional masks have been made available to customers traveling on our public transport system.”

NSW and Queensland announced the end of their mandates on Monday and Tuesday respectively, leaving Victoria all alone to uphold them.