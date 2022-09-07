Dan Andrews defends Ambulance Victoria ‘diversity’ officers after damning triple-0 report

The Victorian government has been accused of putting an ‘awakened’ agenda over lives after it was revealed that the state’s ambulance service spent $760,000 to hire diversity officers while at least 33 people died while waiting for paramedics.

In recent weeks, Ambulance Victoria has advertised six senior positions, with all but one earning more than $100,000.

The Director, Diversity & Inclusion position comes with a pay package of over $169,000, the new Senior Lead, Diversity & Inclusion officer will bring in $147,000, while the Program Lead, Equality & Workplace Reform Division will take home $122,000 to take.

Meanwhile, the government is under fire after a damning report showed 33 Victorians died waiting unacceptably long for ambulances and that the state’s triple-0 emergency call network consistently fell short of benchmarks.

A damning report in Victoria’s emergency response system found 33 people had died while waiting an unacceptably long time for an ambulance

A commentator from the conservative think tank the Institute of Public Affairs has accused the Andrews administration of putting its ideology first.

IPA director Bella d’Abrera said: the Australian the Andrews administration and Ambulance Victoria had “completely embraced the wake-up agenda at the cost of Victorian lives.”

“It’s unforgivable that at least ten more operators could have been hired with the money the government has spent on obscure theories about gender, power and race,” she said.

Victorian Prime Minister Dan Andrews meets with one of the state’s paramedics and his government is charged with failing Victorians who died waiting unacceptably long for ambulances

The government said the new roles are in response to a report by Victoria’s Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commissioner Ro Allen.

Ms. Allen conducts a 17-month investigation into the ‘toxic culture’ of the ambulance service.

In her second report, released in March, she found that senior EMS personnel were expected to be “white, male…confident, stoic and…the breadwinner of the family” and this hindered other people from making progress in the organization. .

The Andrews administration defended its diversity recruitment program, saying it was not a matter of choosing priorities.

“Changing workplace culture and saving lives can do both, and Ambulance Victoria is doing important work on both fronts – including hiring record numbers of paramedics and implementing the recommendations of the VEOHRC report,” a government spokesperson said.

Victorian government says its diversity recruitment program is in response to a report on Ambulance Victoria’s ‘toxic culture’ by Ro Allen, Commissioner for Equal Opportunities and Human Rights (pictured)

An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said the organization was in the midst of a massive recruiting campaign for paramedics.

This happened “at the same time as we create a new division to lead and coordinate efforts to create a safe, fair and inclusive organization for our people and our patients,” the spokeswoman said.

“It is wrong to suggest that one takes priority over the other, especially since nearly 1,200 new paramedics have joined AV in the past 20 months,” she added.

Meanwhile, one of Victoria Ambulance’s top bosses has resigned for unspecified behavior at a national meeting of paramedic chiefs.

Clinical Operations Executive Mick Stephenson was suspended this week after concerns were raised about his conduct at the annual meeting of the Council of Ambulance Authorities in Sydney, the Herald Sun reports:.

A damning report in Victoria’s emergency response system, released Saturday, revealed 33 people died between July 2021 and the end of May while emergency calls were put on hold during 40 life-threatening events.

Inspector General for Emergency Management Tony Pearce, who wrote the report, said it would be up to the Coroner’s Court to decide whether delays contributed to the deaths.

The benchmark for Victoria’s triple-0 service is that 90 percent of ambulance calls are answered within five seconds.

But the report found that the benchmark was missed throughout the period: in September 2021, 67.8 percent of calls were answered within five seconds.

The delay time reached an all-time low in January 2022, when only 39 percent of calls were answered on time.

This means that fewer than four in ten calls were answered in line with the benchmark.

“During this period, the Victorian government ended the latest in a series of lockdowns and began easing restrictions,” Pearce’s 150-page report says.

A report in Victoria’s tripl-0 paging system found that people were put on hold for 15 minutes and more

“This contributed to a significant increase in call volume, with ESTA answering approximately 2,800 calls per day for eight months, which is 400 more per day than the 2020/21 average.”

ESTA reported the lowest emergency call response performance in its history in the six months from October 2021 to March this year.

This resulted in thousands of callers having to wait more than a minute each month for ESTA to answer their emergency call.

Some calls, Mr Pearce said, were queued for “totally unacceptable” lengths of time – 10 minutes, 15 minutes and longer.

Forty potential ‘adverse reactions’ related to delays in answering calls, decisions on command and control of the agencies and/or problems with ambulance services.