Dan Andrews’ cracks down harder on Victorians who aren’t wearing masks on public transport

More than 100 fines have been issued on Victorian public transport and more than 181,000 warnings in less than a month as part of a crackdown on COVID-19 mask compliance.

According to Victoria’s pandemic orders, public transport passengers must wear an appropriate face mask that covers their nose and mouth unless they have a valid exemption.

The fine for not wearing a mask is $100.

“Our focus remains on educating Victorians rather than handing out fines, which is why we have distributed nearly 160,000 masks to passengers on public transport,” a government spokesman said.

“Public transport operators continue to ensure mask compliance and additional masks have been made available to customers traveling on our public transport system.”

Since December 2020, there have been recorded announcements to remind passengers to wear a mask.

There were 1,129 new cases of COVID-19 and 170 hospitalizations in Victoria on Sunday.

On Sunday, Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said that while COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations had declined, people should remain vigilant.

“Clearly we are now in the ‘trough’ of COVID-19 activity, with fewer cases and hospitalizations than we have seen in months,” Professor Sutton tweeted.

‘That is of course very welcome. It could also be that the coming wave is lower and slower than the waves we saw in 2022, for various reasons.’

He said new variants are of concern in immunologic circles because of immunity evasion and that a new peak may be coming closer to the end of the year.

“There is a legitimate debate about what potential impact protections have and what is reasonable to include or prioritize,” Prof Sutton wrote.

But 50 deaths a day nationally and the long-term growth of COVID as a burden of disease meant “we need to focus on doing everything reasonable to address this,” he added.

The national cabinet recently agreed to scrap mask mandates for domestic flights amid declining COVID-19 cases.

The Victorian government also lifted its work-from-home recommendation at the end of winter.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s cashback scheme for restaurants and entertainment resumed Monday.

The $25 million program allows participants to claim a 25 percent discount up to $125 on dining out and a range of entertainment activities, with a minimum spend of $40.

The scheme is available on a first-come, first-served basis and ends on December 16.