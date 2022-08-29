Dan Andrews accused of running the ‘worst government in modern Australian history’

<!–

Daniel Andrews has been accused by former Prime Minister Tony Abbott of leading the ‘worst government in modern Australian history’.

The Victorian Prime Minister is on track to become the state’s longest-serving prime minister. The latest News Poll, published in Australian, shows that the party is on track for a third election victory.

But Abbott is adamant that the Liberals still have a chance to form a government, despite the monster gap.

“Nobody thought we had a chance in 2010 and we did extremely well by the first term because we had a strong idea of ​​what we stood for,” he told Sky News.

The Prime Minister is flogged by Tony Abbott. Image: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw – POOL via NCA NewsWire

“The fact is that the Andrews administration has been a very bad administration. It’s ethically challenged.’

He pointed to the government’s failure in hotel quarantine during the rise of the 2020 pandemic as a key indicator of their “incompetence”.

“(It) was one of the most clumsy programs in contemporary Australian history,” Abbott said.

“This is the government that has clearly broken a lot of rules, basically a party state here in Victoria.”

But a number of so-called teal candidates are popping up across the state in traditional Liberal seats, in a move that mirrors the wave that took place at the federal level.

Tony Abbott still believes that the Liberals can win the government. Photo: Jason Edwards

Asked if their appearance at the state level could stop the Liberals, Mr Abbott stuck to the line Scott Morrison didn’t pursue in May — that a vote for the Teals was a vote for Labour.

“A vote for someone other than your Liberal candidate will help maintain the Andrews government, which has seriously been the worst government in Australia’s modern history,” the former prime minister said.

Despite controversies in recent months, Abbott said he supported Liberal leader Matthew Guy, but admitted he doesn’t talk to him regularly.

“I’m a former federal politician and the issues are a little different sometimes. But I support the elected leader of the party,” he added.