Damon Hill claims Formula One teams will have ‘big question mark’ over Daniel Ricciardo

Damon Hill believes a host of Formula 1 teams will harbor doubts about Daniel Ricciardo’s pace with the Australian desperate for a 2023 seat.

The 33-year-old will part ways with McLaren at the end of the season after an underwhelming campaign with the team which has seen him claim just four top 10 finishes.

With vacancies dwindling, F1 legend Hill says “something has gone wrong” with Ricciardo – who has not ruled out taking a sabbatical from the sport if he fails to find a viable option for 2023.

“Danny has been such a great character for our sport, bubbly and always smiling and stuff, but something has gone wrong,” Hill told Sky F1.

‘Not only in his pace at McLaren, but also in his strategy to get into a competitive car. Something fell between the cracks and let’s hope he comes up smelling like roses somewhere and we see him at the front.’

As well as a sabbatical, Ricciardo has been rumored to land a reserve role next year and Mercedes have been linked.

“I think there’s some logic to that,” Hill said. ‘If you’re at least with a top team, even if you’re in the wings waiting for the right opportunity, you might have information that might be useful to another team.

“But every team manager would look at him and everyone, every team, will look at him and ask ‘where has the pace gone? Will it come back?” And that’s the big question mark. We don’t know.”

Elsewhere, Hill’s F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve gave a brutal assessment of Ricciardo’s F1 career, saying nearly half of it has been ‘terrible’ and questioning why any team would chase the Aussie’s signature.

When asked if he was surprised the challenged Aussie wasn’t picked up by a team, Villeneuve’s response was direct.

“Why would he be?” the 1997 world champion told F1 TV.

‘He had two terrible years at Renault and two even more terrible years at McLaren. It’s four years. Almost half of his Formula 1 career was bad.

‘Alpine has no reason to take him, especially when he’s driven there before.

‘The modern cars just don’t seem to suit his driving style.

‘He was impressive in Red Bull. He showed amazing overtaking manoeuvres. He was ahead of Max at the beginning. But eventually Max started to get the hang of him.

‘Then he changed. And after the change, something seems to have happened that he never got to grips with. He never got over that.’