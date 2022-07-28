Damien Hardwick reveals he was told off by his MUM for spraying VFL star as Tigers coach apologises

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has apologized for yelling at a VFL player last week and revealed his mother told him he had crossed the line.

Tensions flared this weekend as Richmond’s VFL team faced Williamstown at Punt Road, with the Tigers’ 55-point win overshadowed by incidents on and off the field.

After a particularly confrontational game, Hardwick, who was sitting in the stands, is said to have called Williamstown player Darby Henderson a ‘weak f***ing p**k’.

He is also said to have said words along the lines of ‘come here and I’ll show you how tough you are’, although Richmond has issued a denial.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Hardwick acknowledged that his behavior deserved criticism.

“I understand my position, I have to be better than that. I’ve probably been judged to a higher standard and I understand that,” he said.

“What I will ask is that I am human, I am going to make mistakes and there is no doubt that I have crossed the line and, the reality is, I am very passionate about my players and I always have been and always will be. to be.” .

‘I made a mistake in reality.

‘I’m going to make mistakes in the future. Hopefully not too much, but the same always applies.’

The AFL is still investigating the incident, but Hardwick said he would still hear from the league about possible disciplinary action. For the time being, however, he got a dressing from his mother.

“My mother, Pam, has been very strict about my behavior,” said Hardwick, who will compete in his 500th AFL game as a player and coach this weekend.

“It’s funny that at 49 you’re still scared of your mother. But the AFL asked for clarification, and we gave it to them.

‘She [the AFL] asked for clarification, so whether that’s an investigation or not, they haven’t spoken to me.’