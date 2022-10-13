Damian Lillard: ‘I want to win as a Trail Blazer’
“All I know is to roll with your own. Roll with your people.”
Warriors second/third units crush the Blazers 103-71 (no Lillard) for three quarters.
*James Wiseman: 18 points, 7 rebs in 18 minutes
*Moses Moody: 20 points, three 3s
*JaMychal Green: 20 points, four 3s
*Donte DiVincenzo: 10 assists, started at PG – 12:02 pm
Blazer’s Injury Report—
Gary Payton II (core muscle recovery), Damian Lillard (rest) and Justise Winslow (non-Covid disease) are OUT vs. warrior – 21:44
But after the Blazers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2021 postseason, even though Lillard averaged more than 34 points and 10 assists per game, he became disillusioned with the direction of the franchise. “It had just reached the point where I was like, ‘Is what I want the same as what the organization wants?'” Lillard told me recently. “Do we really want to win? or is it a situation where: ‘We will be good enough, we know Dame is putting his best foot forward and it will be entertaining, we will be competitive, we will have a chance in the playoffs.’” -via the bell / October 13, 2022
A month earlier, Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers had been knocked out in the first round for the second consecutive season, leaving the guard uncertain about his future with the franchise. James himself had experienced an early elimination in the playoffs and was looking for a star guard for Los Angeles. Ever the salesman, he invited Lillard to his sprawling estate in Brentwood. “He was like, ‘Go to the house,'” Lillard told me recently. “And I’m like, shit, I’m here. Tomorrow is the only day I don’t have anything planned. I can pull up a little.” utilities Lillard sat opposite James and Anthony Davis, who needed help in their search for another title. That evening they drank expensive wine and Italian dishes and discussed their plans for the future. “We chopped it as best as the possibilities,” said Lillard. -through the bell / October 13, 2022