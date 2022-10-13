Damian Lillard: ‘I want to win as a Trail Blazer’

But after the Blazers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2021 postseason, even though Lillard averaged more than 34 points and 10 assists per game, he became disillusioned with the direction of the franchise. “It had just reached the point where I was like, ‘Is what I want the same as what the organization wants?'” Lillard told me recently. “Do we really want to win? or is it a situation where: ‘We will be good enough, we know Dame is putting his best foot forward and it will be entertaining, we will be competitive, we will have a chance in the playoffs.’” -via the bell / October 13, 2022