WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Damian Lillard: ‘I want to win as a Trail Blazer’

Sports
By Merry
By the end of the night, Lillard had a clearer picture of his future. “I want to win as a Trail Blazer,” said Lillard. “I want to win a championship where I am now. I don’t think I would feel the same joy and happiness if I did it anywhere else. I would be happy, no doubt. Just like winning a chip, you get that experience. “But I know how I want it.”
Source: Logan Murdock @ The Ringer

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

the bell @ringernba

“All I know is to roll with your own. Roll with your people.”
@Logan Murdock on Lady who chooses the path that suits him best, and stays in Portland: thereringer.com/nba/2022/10/12…4.12 pm

1665426787 353 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors second/third units crush the Blazers 103-71 (no Lillard) for three quarters.
*James Wiseman: 18 points, 7 rebs in 18 minutes
*Moses Moody: 20 points, three 3s
*JaMychal Green: 20 points, four 3s
*Donte DiVincenzo: 10 assists, started at PG – 12:02 pm

1665540721 379 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Blazer’s Injury Report—
Gary Payton II (core muscle recovery), Damian Lillard (rest) and Justise Winslow (non-Covid disease) are OUT vs. warrior – 21:44

1665235132 504 Jalen Suggs injury not serious
Marc J Spears @MarcJ Spears

Damian Lillard rests tonight against Warriors. – 20:31

Damian Lillard I want to win as a Trail Blazer
1665359644 554 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on 10 of the most interesting players of this NBA season. Came in Damian Lillard, Jaden Ivey, Ben Simmons, Zion Williamson and a whole bunch of others. Great discussions. open.spotify.com/episode/29jJ0q…11:50 am

More this storyline

But after the Blazers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2021 postseason, even though Lillard averaged more than 34 points and 10 assists per game, he became disillusioned with the direction of the franchise. “It had just reached the point where I was like, ‘Is what I want the same as what the organization wants?'” Lillard told me recently. “Do we really want to win? or is it a situation where: ‘We will be good enough, we know Dame is putting his best foot forward and it will be entertaining, we will be competitive, we will have a chance in the playoffs.’” -via the bell / October 13, 2022

A month earlier, Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers had been knocked out in the first round for the second consecutive season, leaving the guard uncertain about his future with the franchise. James himself had experienced an early elimination in the playoffs and was looking for a star guard for Los Angeles. Ever the salesman, he invited Lillard to his sprawling estate in Brentwood. “He was like, ‘Go to the house,'” Lillard told me recently. “And I’m like, shit, I’m here. Tomorrow is the only day I don’t have anything planned. I can pull up a little.” utilities Lillard sat opposite James and Anthony Davis, who needed help in their search for another title. That evening they drank expensive wine and Italian dishes and discussed their plans for the future. “We chopped it as best as the possibilities,” said Lillard. -through the bell / October 13, 2022

“What’s going on with you?” Lillard said James asked him. “And I was like, ‘I really don’t know what we’re doing,'” Lillard said. “It was just that kind of conversation.” “I didn’t even see it as a recruiting process,” he added. “All the time I thought, ‘I play for the Blazers.’ “My only point is, let’s give ourselves a chance. I didn’t send any shots or threats. I’m just being honest. When I get a question, I answer the question. Because these questions were never asked.” -through the bell / October 13, 2022
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More