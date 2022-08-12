Damian Lewis Quits Acting To Care For His Children After His Wife Helen McCrory’s Death

<!–

Damian Lewis takes a break from work to focus on his father’s duties.

The Billions star, 51, is ‘on hiatus’ from acting while caring for his two teenage children – Manon, 15, and Gulliver, 14 – following the death of their mother (and wife) Helen McCrory last year.

He shot a major budget thriller A Spy Among Friends, based on Kim Philby’s story late last year, but hasn’t taken on any new roles since.

‘Looks like a hiatus for a while’: Damian Lewis will be taking a break from acting to take care of his kids after wife Helen McCrory’s death (pictured with Manon, 15, and Gulliver, 14, in 2018)

A friend told the Daily Mail: ‘He is incredibly geared up to look after the children, and does so without any assistance. He is there every day for pick up. His priority is to be with them and he intervened to do everything Helen did, and he is doing so well.

“He won’t send them to boarding school or anything, so it looks like he won’t have any acting work ahead of him for a while.

“There’s been some work to do in America lately and he brought the kids with him, so they were on vacation — although, of course, they all got Covid.”

Damian himself said last October that he planned to stay in London “for obvious reasons” for the foreseeable future.

Tragic: Helen died aged 52 after a battle with cancer last April (pictured in 2019)

He aims to release an album of music next year; and played a gig in London last week. Many of the songs were about Helen, who died last April at the age of 52 after a battle with cancer.

Lewis was visibly emotional on stage and at one point joked that he “shouldn’t have worn mascara.”

A friend said, ‘He’s still wearing his wedding ring and all the songs were about Helen. No one could have grieved more than him.’

He remains very close to Helen’s parents Iain and Ann, consulting with them before going public with his new girlfriend, musician Alison Mosshart. Iain and Ann were in the audience at Omeara in London when Lewis played there.

He and Mosshart, of The Kills, are said to have met through mutual friends and went public in July during a fundraiser for the National Gallery. She was not seen in the audience during his performance.

A Spy Among Friends will be released on the new ITV streaming service ITVX in November or December.