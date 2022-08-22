Damian Lewis puts on a cosy display with his new girlfriend Alison Mosshart

Damian Lewis put on a fun show with his new girlfriend Alison Mosshart when they got out in New York on Friday.

The actor, 51, has started a new romance with the American musician, 43, following the tragic death of his wife Helen McCrory from cancer in April 2021.

The new couple made another public appearance last week, just over a month after they confirmed their relationship.

Damian kept it casual in black wide-leg pants and a gray T-shirt, which he paired with a pair of white sneakers.

He wore his rouge locks in natural waves and shielded his eyes from the sun with silver square sunglasses.

The actor put on a cozy display with his new girlfriend, who placed her hand on his chest and ran her fingers through his hair during the outing.

Alison cut a lively figure in black skinny jeans and a T-shirt, which she wore under an orange patterned shirt.

She styled her ensemble with a pair of black sneakers and orange oval sunglasses for the outing.

The singer swept up her golden locks under a navy blue baseball cap and kept her essentials in a black handbag slung over one shoulder.

The couple both enjoyed cold drinks and it appeared that they had done some shopping when Damian was holding a large black shopping bag.

They’ve made a number of public appearances together in recent days while exploring the Big Apple.

The couple are said to have met through mutual friends in London and have grown in love, Mosshart’s mother Vivian, 76, told DailyMail.com.

Speaking exclusively from her home in Florida, she said, “I don’t know how much flak I’m getting for all of this, but we’re obviously very excited about her.

“They have mutual friends. I’m not exactly sure how they met, but I’m fine with it. If she’s happy, we’re happy. I have yet to meet him, but I certainly would like to.’

The pair were first photographed together in July at a swanky benefit party for the National Gallery in London.

A fellow passenger, who saw the couple traveling by train to the event, told The Mail on Sunday that the two looked “100 percent romantically engaged, like they were on a hot date.”

They were seen again at the Serpentine Gallery’s annual summer party – one of the highlights of the British capital’s social season.

The pair were caught again during the British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone, after which Alison wrote to Instagram: ‘The absolute thrill. I’m still drifting… at 200 miles an hour.”

They then confirmed their relationship during a performance at the summer party of private members club The House of KOKO in July, where Damian wore his wedding ring.

The pair were joined by The Kills guitarist Jamie Hince, Kate Moss’ ex-husband, as well as Ellie Goulding, film director Darren Strowger and singer Dionne Bromfield.

Alison, who hails from Vero Beach, is best known as the lead singer of the rock bands The Kills and The Dead Weather.

She got her start in music when she formed the pop punk band Discount at the age of 17, along with some friends.

Discount went their separate ways in 2000 and in the same year they formed the band they would become most famous for – The Kills – along with British guitarist Hince.

Damian’s late wife, Peaky Blinders actress Helen, died tragically last year after a secret battle with breast cancer.

After her death, he revealed how his late wife had urged him to find love again, telling him and their children that she wanted Dad to have lots of girlfriends.

Damian said in a social media post: “She died as she lived. fearless. God, we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She beamed so brightly. Now, little one, get up in the air.’

In a touching eulogy, Damian went on to reveal how his late wife had urged him to find love again, telling him, their son Gulliver, 14, and daughter Manon, 15, not to dwell on her passing.

“Her generosity has extended to encouraging the three of us to live. Live to the fullest, seize opportunities, have adventures,” he wrote.

“She said to us from her bed, ‘I want daddy to have girlfriends, lots of them, you all need to love again, love is not possessive.’

“But you know, Damian, at least try to get through the funeral without kissing anyone.”