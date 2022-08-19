WhatsNew2Day
Damian Lewis makes a rare public appearance with new girlfriend Alison Mosshart

Damian Lewis makes rare public appearance with new girlfriend Alison Mosshart as they shop in New York City – weeks after romance confirmed

By Jason Chester for MailOnline

Published: 08:23, 19 August 2022 | Updated: 08:30, 19 August 2022

Damian Lewis made a rare appearance with new girlfriend Alison Mosshart in New York City on Thursday, just over a month after they confirmed their relationship.

The actor has started a new romance with the American musician after the tragic death of his wife Helen McCrory from cancer in April 2021.

Lewis, 51, looked relaxed in a black polo shirt and stone-colored chinos.

The couple are said to have met through mutual friends while in London and began to love each other more and more, Mosshart’s mother Vivian, 76, is longtime DailyMail.com.

Speaking exclusively from her Florida home, she said, “I don’t know how much flak I’m getting for all of this, but we’re obviously very excited about her.

“They have mutual friends. I’m not exactly sure how they met, but I’m fine with it. If she’s happy, we’re happy. I have yet to meet him, but I certainly would like to.’

Lewis and Mosshart were first photographed together in July at a swanky benefit party for the National Gallery in London.

The musician from Vero Beach, is best known as the lead singer of the rock bands The Kills and The Dead Weather.

She got her start in music when she formed the pop punk band Discount at the age of 17, along with some friends.

Discount went their separate ways in 2000 and Mosshart formed the band they would become most famous for – The Kills – in the same year with British guitarist Jamie.

