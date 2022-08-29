Damian Lewis cuts a smart figure in a black shirt and jeans at All Points East Festival

Damian Lewis looked neat as he watched Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds perform at the All Points East Festival in London on Sunday.

The 51-year-old actor looked smart in black jeans and a dark patterned shirt as he and his friend had a bite to eat at the festival in Victoria Park.

He completed his ensemble with a pair of white sneakers while tucked sunglasses into the neckline of his shirt.

Looks good: Damian Lewis cut a neat figure when he saw Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds perform at London’s All Points East Festival on Sunday

Fun times: The 51-year-old actor looked smart in black jeans and a dark patterned shirt as he and his friend had a bite to eat at the festival in Victoria Park

He parted his rouge locks in a center and decorated with a silver pendant necklace and a watch.

Damian tied a dark green jacket around his waist as he chatted with his friend, who joined him for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds gig.

The festival on Sunday also featured Rami Malek and his girlfriend Lucy Boynton, who eagerly watched the highly anticipated show.

It comes after Damian has returned to the UK after spending the past few days with his new girlfriend Alison Mosshart in New York.

Stylish: He completed his ensemble with a pair of white sneakers while tucking sunglasses into the neckline of his shirt.=

Clever: He styled his rouge locks in a center part and accessorized with a silver pendant necklace and a watch

The new couple looked cozy as they made numerous public appearances as they explored the Big Apple together.

Damian has started a new romance with the American musician, 43, after the tragic death of his wife Helen McCrory from cancer in April 2021.

The couple are said to have met through mutual friends in London and have grown in love, Mosshart’s mother Vivian, 76, told DailyMail.com.

Speaking exclusively from her home in Florida, she said, “I don’t know how much flak I’m getting for all of this, but we’re obviously very excited about her.

Rocking: Nick Cave left the crowd in awe when he headlined the final day of All Points East

Festival: Damian tied a dark green jacket around his waist as he chatted with his friend, who joined him for the headliner performance of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

Cheers: Damian appeared in good shape as he chatted with his friend and enjoyed a snack

“They have mutual friends. I’m not exactly sure how they met, but I’m fine with it. If she’s happy, we’re happy. I have yet to meet him, but I certainly would like to.’

The pair were first photographed together in July at a swanky benefit party for the National Gallery in London.

A fellow passenger, who saw the couple traveling by train to the event, told The Mail on Sunday that the two looked “100 percent romantically engaged, like they were on a hot date.”

They were seen again at the Serpentine Gallery’s annual summer party – one of the highlights of the British capital’s social season.

Music: Damian attended All Points East Festival on Sunday, the last day of the fun 10-day event

Stars: Damian was not the only celebrity to appear at the festival, as Rami Malek and his girlfriend Lucy Boynton were also in attendance

The pair were caught again during the British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone, after which Alison wrote to Instagram: ‘The absolute thrill. I’m still drifting… at 200 miles an hour.”

They then confirmed their relationship during a performance at the summer party of private members club The House of KOKO in July, where Damian wore his wedding ring.

The pair were joined by The Kills guitarist Jamie Hince, Kate Moss’ ex-husband, as well as Ellie Goulding, film director Darren Strowger and singer Dionne Bromfield.

Alison, who hails from Vero Beach, is best known as the lead singer of the rock bands The Kills and The Dead Weather.

She got her start in music when she formed the pop punk band Discount at the age of 17, along with some friends.

Budding romance: It comes after Damian spent the past few days with his new girlfriend Alison Mosshart in New York (both pictured at the National Gallery’s inaugural summer party)

Discount went their separate ways in 2000 and in the same year they formed the band they would become most famous for – The Kills – along with British guitarist Hince.

Damian’s late wife, Peaky Blinders actress Helen, died tragically last year after a secret battle with breast cancer.

After her death, he revealed how his late wife had urged him to find love again, telling him and their children that she wanted Dad to have lots of girlfriends.

Damian said in a social media post: “She died as she lived. fearless. God, we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She beamed so brightly. Now, little one, get up in the air.’

Tragic: Damian’s late wife, Peaky Blinders actress Helen (pictured in May 2019), died last year after a secret battle with breast cancer

Touching: After her death, he revealed how his late wife had urged him to find love again, telling him and their son and daughter that she wanted Dad to have lots of girlfriends.

In a touching eulogy, Damian went on to reveal how his late wife had urged him to find love again, telling him, their son Gulliver, 14, and daughter Manon, 15, not to dwell on her passing.

“Her generosity has extended to encouraging the three of us to live. Live to the fullest, seize opportunities, have adventures,” he wrote.

“She said to us from her bed, ‘I want daddy to have girlfriends, lots of them, you all need to love again, love is not possessive.’

“But you know, Damian, at least try to get through the funeral without kissing anyone.”