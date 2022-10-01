Damian Lewis and girlfriend Alison Mosshart look cosy as they pose arm-in-arm at dinner

Damian Lewis and girlfriend Alison Mosshart looked cozy as they attended a special dinner on Friday to celebrate the film Elvis at The River Cafe in London.

The 51-year-old actor wore a gray jacket that he paired with jeans in a darker shade of the same color.

He wore a black T-shirt and a pair of brown leather boots as he stood with his arm around Alison.

Alison showed off her chic yet casual sense of style in a black blouse with a white star pattern, which she paired with black leggings and low platform boots.

She completed her look by choosing a green and red checked shirt that she wore over her blouse.

Alison was in a good mood as she posed next to Damian and went for a subtle look with her makeup to highlight her beautiful features.

Celebrity Friends: The pair posed alongside actor David Harewood, 56 (left), who looked smart in a black suit and actress Michelle Dockery, 40 (right)

Dining Out: Dinner was in honor of Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 film Elvis (Baz pictured)

The pair posed alongside actor David Harewood, 56, who looked smart in a black suit and matching shirt.

Elsewhere, actress Michelle Dockery, 40, looked stylish in an ivory trouser suit, with the jacket tight at the waist.

The dinner was in honor of Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 film Elvis.

Loved-up: Damian Lewis and Alison have been making a number of public appearances lately, at The Big Pink’s album launch in London on Wednesday

The film chronicles the life and career of Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler, from his early days as a child until he became one of the first rock and roll stars, as well as his complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. played by Tom Hanks.

Damian and Alison have made a number of public appearances together in recent days, as they were last seen in London this week after exploring New York City.

The couple is said to have met each other in London through mutual friends.

Sweet: Damian looked neat in a dog tooth blazer and matching pants that he paired with a gray T-shirt

They have grown in love with each other, Mosshart’s mother Vivian, 76, told MailOnline.

Speaking exclusively from her home in Florida, she said, “I don’t know how much flak I’m getting for all of this, but we’re obviously very excited about her.

“They have mutual friends. I’m not exactly sure how they met, but I’m fine with it. If she’s happy, we’re happy. I have yet to meet him, but I certainly would like to.’

Adorable: He completed his look with a matching baker’s hat and brown brogues as he pulled Alison over for a photo

The pair were first photographed together in July at a swanky benefit party for the National Gallery in London.

A fellow passenger, who saw the couple traveling by train to the event, told The Mail on Sunday that the two looked “100 percent romantically engaged, like they were on a hot date.”

They were seen again at the Serpentine Gallery’s annual summer party – one of the highlights of the British capital’s social season.

The pair were caught again during the British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone, after which Alison wrote to Instagram: ‘The absolute thrill. I’m still drifting… at 200 miles an hour.”

They then confirmed their relationship during a performance at the summer party of private members club The House of KOKO in July, where Damian wore his wedding ring.

Damian’s late wife, Peaky Blinders actress Helen, died tragically last year after a secret battle with breast cancer.

After her death, he revealed how his late wife had urged him to find love again, telling him and their children that she wanted Dad to have lots of girlfriends.

Damian said in a social media post: “She died as she lived. fearless. God, we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She beamed so brightly. Now, little one, get up in the air.’