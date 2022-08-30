Damian Hurley shares snaps from Barcelona as he offers an insight into his cousin’s wedding

<!–

Damian Hurley has shared a carousel of snaps on Instagram from his trip to Barcelona last weekend to celebrate his cousin’s wedding.

The 20-year-old model appeared in good spirits as he posed for photos with his cousins ​​Miles and Amelia, who was the blushing bride.

Elizabeth Hurley’s son described the celebrations as “the most magical weekend” and planted a kiss on Amelia’s cheek as he gushed how “proud” he was of her.

Damian donned a black shirt for the occasion and paired it with white pants while his dark brown locks fell in a tousled style.

His cousin Miles, 25, was in good spirits for his sister’s big day – he appeared in good health after being stabbed by a gang in south London in 2018.

The model previously told The Mail On Sunday that he “lost six pints of blood”, but the model appears to have made a full recovery from the traumatic incident.

Miles and Amelia are the children of Elizabeth’s older sister, Katie, who is two years her senior.

Damian couldn’t contain his excitement during Amelia’s wedding, with photos showing the model covering his mouth with both hands after seeing her ready for the altar.

The bride looked stunning in a cross-back dress, yellow flowers embellishing her blonde locks and a subtle makeup palette.

And the beauty ended the night on a climax as she swung fully clothed into a pool and kept her wedding dress on.

Identical: The carousel also contained a number of snaps from other evenings during the trip, as Damian bore a striking resemblance to his mother in each one

To jump! The bride ended the night on a climax as she swung fully clothed into a pool and held up her wedding dress

Damian posed for a photo at another time over the weekend and was the spitting image of his mother as he struck a sultry pose.

The wedding had a beautiful outdoor setting as the model beamed at his table after enjoying a meal.

‘The most magical weekend in Barcelona for my beautiful cousin’s wedding! I am very proud of my chic married wife,” Damian wrote while sharing the photos.

Damian has recently graduated from drama school and is enjoying a summer of fun as the famous posterity has been on holiday hopping.